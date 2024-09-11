Rich Homie Quan death: Atlanta police release incident report of rapper's death

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department has shared the incident report from the officer who responded to the death of rapper Rich Homie Quan. In the report, the rapper's girlfriend said she found his body on the sofa after taking her son to school. The rapper's brother says that he placed him on the couch overnight after finding him sleeping on the kitchen floor with food in his mouth.



A newly released incident report by the Atlanta police is shedding new light on the death of rapper Rich Homie Quan.

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died at his home on Sept. 5. He was 33 years old.

In the report, the responding officer says he was told by Lamar's girlfriend, Amber Williams, that she woke up and found that Lamar was not in the bedroom.

After finding him asleep on the sofa, Williams told the officer she left to take her son to school.

The officer writes that Williams returned home and took a nap, waking up at around 11 a.m. to check on Lamar. When she touched his body, she noticed it was cold and called 911.

TMZ released the 911 call on the day of Lamar's death. During the phone call, Williams said that she found Lamar's lifeless body on the couch.

"While on scene, I did not observe any foul play. Mr. Lamar did not appear to be alert, conscious, or breathing," the officer wrote in his report. "Ms. Williams advised me that Mr. Lamar did not have any medical or underlying diseases."

The officer later spoke to Lamar's brother, Andre Mumford, who told him that he had woken up at around 3 a.m. and found the rapper asleep on the floor near the kitchen counter.

"Mr. Munford advised me that it was very unusual because he had food in his mouth," the officer wrote. "He lifted him up and put him on the sofa."

While multiple reports suggested the father of five died from a drug overdose, the Fulton County Medical Examiner told FOX 5 they are awaiting test results before releasing the cause of death. An autopsy took place on Friday.

When did Rich Homie Quan's career begin?

Rich Homie Quan performs during the V-103 Live Pop Up Concert at Philips Arena on March 31, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Chris McKay/WireImage) Expand

Rich Homie Quan began rapping in 2011 and his first mainstream success was "Type of Way" in 2013. His 2015 single, "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" was also well received.

He was nominated for various BET Hip Hop awards, including Best New Artist and Best Club Banger, in 2014 and 2015. He was also nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards' Hip Hop Song of the Year in 2016.

He also joined Young Thug on the Cash Money Records project, "Rich Gang," and often collaborated with rappers 2 Chainz and Jacquees.

Lamar was born in Atlanta and played baseball while attending Ronald McNair Sr. High School, with the aspiration of playing professionally. He briefly attended Fort Valley State University before reportedly dropping out because of money.

The rapper was scheduled to perform on Sept. 19 at State Farm Arena with Nick Cannon, Rip Michaels, Waka Flocka, Mardo Wick, Lil Boosie and others.

Family planning Rich Homie Quan's funeral

On Monday, Quan's father and manager Corey Lamar called into Yung Joc's Streetz Morning Takeover Radio show to say that the family plans to make the rapper's funeral public to celebrate his connection with his fans.

While Corey Lamar said he initially wanted to do a quick private service to "start the healing process," he changed his mind.

"Without the fans, there would be no Quan," Lamar said.

While Lamar did not give any specific details about the service, the family told People that information about the celebration of life "will be shared soon."