Jonesboro HS band members receive $13M in band scholarship offers

The Brief Jonesboro High School's Majestic Marching Cardinals earned over $13 million in band scholarship offers, breaking their previous record by $7 million. Two seniors each secured more than $1 million in offers and will attend Texas Southern University alongside fellow alumni. The band is preparing to perform at Atlanta's Juneteenth Parade and is fundraising $400,000 for a 2026 trip to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.



The Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School are ending their school year on a high note, setting a new record with more than $13 million in band scholarship offers for their senior class.

What we know:

From performing in New York to visiting the White House, the band has had an impressive year—and now their hard work is paying off in major ways for college-bound seniors. Band Director Lynel Goodwin confirmed that the students earned scholarship offers from over 40 schools after months of preparation and auditions.

Among the standout seniors are two students who each secured more than $1 million in scholarship offers. Both plan to attend Texas Southern University, where they will join other Jonesboro band alumni.

This year’s graduating class nearly doubled the previous record of scholarship offers set by the band, surpassing it by roughly $7 million. Goodwin credited the students’ teamwork and mutual support during the competitive application and audition process.

What they're saying:

Of all the band’s accomplishments this year, Goodwin said this scholarship milestone stands out as especially meaningful.

The Majestic Marching Cardinals aren’t slowing down. They’re scheduled to perform at Atlanta’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival and are actively fundraising for their next major appearance—representing Georgia in the 2026 London New Year’s Day Parade. The group still needs to raise about $400,000 to make the international trip possible.

What you can do:

Donations can be made at jonesborommc.com.