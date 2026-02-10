Peachtree City pursuit ends with arrest after store cameras ID armed suspect

The Brief Ultra-high-resolution cameras allowed a clerk to identify the suspect's license plate, leading to a rapid arrest. Police tracked the suspect’s getaway in real-time using license plate readers installed throughout Fayette County. A high-speed pursuit ended with the suspect waiting on the ground for officers at a Peachtree City industrial complex.



An armed robbery suspect is behind bars after ultra-high-resolution security cameras at a new convenience store helped authorities track his getaway car in real time Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Kenny Richards, 23, was arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a Peachtree City industrial complex. Richards, who is homeless, is currently being held at the Fayette County Jail without bond.

Kenny Richards (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident began at the new Amoco station on State Road 85 near Whitewater Middle School. Security footage shows a gunman entering the store, pointing a weapon, and demanding cash. Though the entire robbery lasted less than 40 seconds, the store's brand-new surveillance system captured the suspect’s vehicle in high definition.

The clarity of the recording allowed a store clerk to identify the license plate and report it to the authorities. Fayette County officials then used license plate readers installed throughout the area to monitor the vehicle’s path.

An armed suspect points a weapon at a store clerk while demanding cash during a robbery at the new Amoco station on State Road 85 on Feb. 8, 2026. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

When Richards entered Peachtree City jurisdiction, officers initiated a high-speed pursuit. The chase moved so quickly that by the time the pursuing officer reached the industrial complex where the car had stopped, Richards was already on the ground waiting for the patrol car to catch up.

Upon his arrest, Richards told officers he was unarmed and that the weapon was inside the vehicle. Police successfully recovered both the gun and the stolen cash from the car.

A gunman confronts a clerk during a robbery that lasted less than 40 seconds at a Fayette County convenience store on Feb. 8, 2026. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

What they're saying:

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb credited the store’s technology for the rapid arrest and urged other local business owners to move away from outdated equipment.

"It is such a great investigative tool," Babb said. "A lot of times we go to locations, and I hate to say it, but I've still seen some VHS stuff out there. So when you've got high quality system, it can give us enough information so quickly that we probably maybe have kept him from doing something else."

Kenny Richards waits on the ground for authorities to catch up to him following a high-speed chase through a Peachtree City industrial complex on Feb. 8, 2026. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet specified if Richards is linked to any other recent robberies in the metro Atlanta area or how long he had been in Fayette County.