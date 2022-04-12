Wounded Carrollton cop walks through police department one year after being shot in line of duty

Doctors said Sgt. Rob Holloway may not have survived — let alone walk without support — after a bullet ripped through the side of his head during a pursuit with armed suspects one year ago.

Holloway was one of three officers shot in an April 12, 2021, pursuit in Carroll County. He spent four months at Grady Memorial Hospital and Shepherd Center and is still on the long road to recovery.

Holloway returned to the Carrollton Police Department, walking on his own two feet, on the one-year anniversary of the day that changed his life.

"Don't let somebody tell you, you can't ever do something," he told FOX 5 Atlanta's Doug Evans on Tuesday.

When Holloway finally left Shepherd Center, he received a warm welcome from his colleagues and neighbors.

"I love Carrollton with my heart," he said.

Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto and Villa Rica Police Department Officer Chase Gordy were both shot and returned to duty.

It was a traumatic day for west Georgia law enforcement. Body camera video shows Carroll County shooting suspect Pier Shelton firing multiple rounds at officers. Law enforcement shot Pier Shelton dead during the incident. The surviving suspect, 22-year-old Aaron Shelton, faces charges.

Holloway and his wife, Stephanie celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this week. His son, Grady, graduated from Carrollton High School last year.

"I breathe for him," Holloway said of his son.

Holloway isn't angry after all he's been through.

"I prayed for the gentleman who did this (to) me," Holloway said. "'Lord, please forgive him. I forgive him.' This is very hard. I cried very hard."

Rob Holloway is grateful to his community, police department, family and friends.

He still has a long way to go in his recovery, but his goal is to get stronger every day.

Carroll County officer-involved shooting

The shooting happened early in the morning on April 12, 2021.

Georgia State Patrol said a trooper conducted a traffic stop just after 3:30 a.m. after seeing a 2015 Nissan Sentra driving at more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 20 about 10 miles from the Georgia-Alabama line. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

Officials said the trooper pursue and ended up using a PIT maneuver, but the driver regained control of the car and continued to flee. The GBI said the trooper was about to perform a second PIT maneuver when the front passenger leaned out of the window and began firing using a rifle. The trooper's car was stuck and disabled.

The chase crossed into Carroll County, with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department, and Villa Rica Police Department joining troopers as the vehicle turned onto Highway 166 and Bankhead Highway. Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said a passenger fired at police and struck Sgt. Holloway.

At around 5 a.m., the GBI said suspects fired at officers, twice hitting Gordy. About 30 minutes later, the GBI said the suspects again opened fire, injuring Deputy Repetto.

The GBI said 28-year-old Pier Shelton died at the scene. His cousin, 22-year-old Aaron Shelton was taken into custody. He was booked into the Carroll County Jail on multiple counts of aggravated.

