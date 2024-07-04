What kind of hot dogs do Georgia residents like the best?

article

Google Trends has released data on the most popular hot dog searches across the United States. According to the research, residents of Georgia are searching for "red hot dog" more than any other type.

Other top hot dog-related searches in the state include the Korean hot dog, red snapper hot dog, and meatless hot dogs.

Our friends in Alabama are searching for beef hot dogs and the residents of Tennessee are looking for foot-long hot dogs. North Carolina residents are also fans of red-hot dogs, but Floridians have been googling Coney Island hot dog.

A 2021 survey conducted by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council revealed that the favorite regional style of hot dog is the New York style. This preference is closely followed by the Chicago style, with its distinct array of toppings, and the Coney Island-style hot dog.

When it comes to toppings, ketchup and mustard reign supreme as the top choices for hot dog enthusiasts across the country. These classic condiments continue to be the go-to options for enhancing the beloved summer treat.

July is National Hot Dog Month and July 4 is the single biggest hot dog consumption day of the year. Americans are expected to consume 150 million hot dogs on the Fourth of July. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans consume 7 billion hot dogs.