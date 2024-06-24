Fourth of July celebrations & fireworks in metro Atlanta | 2024
ATLANTA - There's always plenty of festivities and fireworks in the metro Atlanta area for the Fourth of July. Here are some of the events happening in the area. Please note that some events are happening July 3 (or even earlier/later).
ATLANTA
AJC Peachtree Road Race
What: Thousands of runners will participate in the annual Peachtree Road Race.
When: 8:30 a.m. July 4
Where: Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta (ends at Piedmont Park)
Cost: $50 and up
More info
Backyard BBQ Fest
What: 4th of July celebration with live DJs, concert stage, food trucks, barbecue, popsicles, vendors, and fireworks.
When: 3 to 10 p.m. July 4
Where: 1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW, Atlanta
Cost: Free
More info
4th of July Block Party
What: Live DJs, vendors, free barbecue and cocktails, and fireworks.
When: 2 to 10 p.m. July 4
Where: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street
Cost: Starts at $25 general admission (free if before 4 p.m.). Hookah and VIP packages available.
More info
ACWORTH
4th of July Concert & Fireworks
What: Celebration featuring live music starting at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at dark.
When: 4 to 10 p.m. July 4
Where: Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth
Cost: Free
More info
ALPHARETTA
4th of July Fireworks
What: Fireworks at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic, including blankets and chairs.
When: Dusk July 4
Where: Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta
Cost: Free
More info
AUSTELL
Celebrate the Red, White & Blue at Six Flags
What: Fourth of July celebration at Six Flags over Georgia. Fireworks each night. VIP Hurricane Harbor Party also available.
When: July 3-6
Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell
Cost: Starts at $29
More info
AVONDALE ESTATES
Fourth of July Fireworks & Festivities
What: Enjoy games, food, face painters, and music before a fireworks show. There will also be a parade at 10 a.m.
When: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 4
Where: Avondale Estates, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates
More info
CALLAWAY GARDENS
July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party
What: 3 days of family fun on Robin Lake Beach. Beach volleyball, putt-putt, and water activities like stand-up paddle boarding and a floating obstacle course. Nightly fireworks show.
When: July 4-6, 2024
Where: Callaway Gardens, 17617 US-27, Pine Mountain
Cost: Starts at $35.99
More info
CHAMBLEE
4th of July Concert & Fireworks
What: Concert featuring The Platinum Band and fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Chamblee City Hall, 5468 Peachtree Road, Chamblee
Cost: Free
More info
CUMMING
Annual 4th of July Train Parade
What: The 67th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade is happening on Tribble Gap Road, starting at Forsyth Central High School and ending at Cumming Fairgrounds. Festival at the fairgrounds featuring live music, food, alcohol, kids' zone, vendors, and more.
When: 10 a.m. July 4 parade; 4-10 p.m. festival
Cost: Free
More info
DOUGLASVILLE
Fourth of July Festival
What: Festival on the Town Green. Activity stations, bounce houses, snow cones, and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 4
Where: Douglasville Town Green, 6840 Church St., Douglasville
Cost: Free
More info
HELEN
Annual 4th of July Fireworks
What: Annual fireworks show behind the Alpine Village Shoppes and Helen Welcome Center.
Where: Downtown Helen
When: 9 p.m. July 4
Cost: Free
More info
KENNESAW
Southern Spirits
What: Southern Spirits is a celebration featuring beer, wine, spirits, live music, and fireworks.
When: 7 to 10 p.m. July 3
Where: Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw
Cost: $40
More info
MARIETTA
Fourth in the Park
What: There will be a parade, live music, arts and crafts show, food, carnival games, and fireworks.
Where: Downtown Marietta
When: 10 a.m. parade; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. festival; noon concert; 2 p.m. bell ringing ceremony; 2:30 p.m. Atlanta Concert Band; 7 p.m. TULANI concert; 8 to 9 p.m. Savannah Jack; and fireworks at dark.
Cost: Free
More info
MILTON
Independence Day Walking Parade and Celebration
What: People are encouraged to dress up in their patriotic best and join the walking parade. Prizes will be awarded for most patriotic, most creative, best pet, best-decorated wagon/scooter/bike, and most coordinated family. The celebration will feature face painting, a bubble machine, bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, ice cups, popsicles, and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4
Where: Downtown Milton
Cost: Free
More info
PEACHTREE CITY
July 4th Parade & Fireworks
What: The parade begins on Peachtree Parkway north of the Braelinn Golf Club in front of Village on the Green and proceeds north before making a left turn onto McIntosh Trail and ends at the McIntosh Trail Complex. Fireworks are at dark over Lake Peachtree.
When: 9 a.m. July 4 for the parade; dark for fireworks
Where: Peachtree City
Cost: Free
More info
ROSWELL
Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks Extravaganza
What: Annual celebration with live music, multiple food trucks, and fireworks.
When: 6 to 10 p.m. July 4
Where: Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell
Cost: Free
More info
SANDY SPRINGS
Stars & Stripes at Sandy Springs
What: 4th of July celebration with fireworks.
When: 4 p.m. July 4
Where: City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Cost: Free
More info
STONE MOUNTAIN PARK
Fantastic Fourth Celebration
What: Stone Mountain Park celebrates for a whole week. Spectacular patriotic fireworks show each night. Entry by 5 p.m. recommended, especially on July 4.
When: July 1-7
Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Drive, Stone Mountain
Cost: $34.99 and up
More info
TUCKER
Celebration of Independence
What: Annual Celebration of Independence with live music, food trucks, kids zone, and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 3
Where: Main Street, Tucker
Cost: Free
More info
WOODSTOCK
July 4th Spectacular!
What: There will be a Freedom Run, parade, festival, and fireworks. The Freedom Run is a 5K run or 1-mile walk/tot trot. The parade will begin at Woodstock Elementary School and travel down Rope Mill Road and then south on Main Street to Sam's Club near Highway 92. The festival will feature carnival games, mini-golf, food, arts and crafts, music, and more. Fireworks at dusk.
When: 7 a.m. July 4 for the run; 10 a.m. for the parade; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the festival; and fireworks at dusk.
Cost: Free
More info
OTHER
4th of July FREE Hot Dogs
What: FREE hot dogs at Fire Maker Brewing Company. There will also be cold beer, handcrafted cocktails, and shots.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4
Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta
Cost: Free
More info
4th of July Art Market
What: Art market with 30 local artisans, new beers, carnival games, a live DJ, and a hot dog eating contest.
When: Noon July 6
Where: Pontoon Brewing Company, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs
Cost: Free
More info
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.