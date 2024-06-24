Fourth of July celebrations & fireworks in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

There's always plenty of festivities and fireworks in the metro Atlanta area for the Fourth of July. Here are some of the events happening in the area. Please note that some events are happening July 3 (or even earlier/later).

ATLANTA

AJC Peachtree Road Race

What: Thousands of runners will participate in the annual Peachtree Road Race.

When: 8:30 a.m. July 4

Where: Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta (ends at Piedmont Park)

Cost: $50 and up

More info

Backyard BBQ Fest

What: 4th of July celebration with live DJs, concert stage, food trucks, barbecue, popsicles, vendors, and fireworks.

When: 3 to 10 p.m. July 4

Where: 1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW, Atlanta

Cost: Free

More info

4th of July Block Party

What: Live DJs, vendors, free barbecue and cocktails, and fireworks.

When: 2 to 10 p.m. July 4

Where: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street

Cost: Starts at $25 general admission (free if before 4 p.m.). Hookah and VIP packages available.

More info

ACWORTH

4th of July Concert & Fireworks

What: Celebration featuring live music starting at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at dark.

When: 4 to 10 p.m. July 4

Where: Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth

Cost: Free

More info

ALPHARETTA

4th of July Fireworks

What: Fireworks at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic, including blankets and chairs.

When: Dusk July 4

Where: Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta

Cost: Free

More info

AUSTELL

Celebrate the Red, White & Blue at Six Flags

What: Fourth of July celebration at Six Flags over Georgia. Fireworks each night. VIP Hurricane Harbor Party also available.

When: July 3-6

Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

Cost: Starts at $29

More info

AVONDALE ESTATES

Fourth of July Fireworks & Festivities

What: Enjoy games, food, face painters, and music before a fireworks show. There will also be a parade at 10 a.m.

When: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 4

Where: Avondale Estates, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates

More info

CALLAWAY GARDENS

July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party

What: 3 days of family fun on Robin Lake Beach. Beach volleyball, putt-putt, and water activities like stand-up paddle boarding and a floating obstacle course. Nightly fireworks show.

When: July 4-6, 2024

Where: Callaway Gardens, 17617 US-27, Pine Mountain

Cost: Starts at $35.99

More info

CHAMBLEE

4th of July Concert & Fireworks

What: Concert featuring The Platinum Band and fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Chamblee City Hall, 5468 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

Cost: Free

More info

CUMMING

Annual 4th of July Train Parade

What: The 67th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade is happening on Tribble Gap Road, starting at Forsyth Central High School and ending at Cumming Fairgrounds. Festival at the fairgrounds featuring live music, food, alcohol, kids' zone, vendors, and more.

When: 10 a.m. July 4 parade; 4-10 p.m. festival

Cost: Free

More info

DOUGLASVILLE

Fourth of July Festival

What: Festival on the Town Green. Activity stations, bounce houses, snow cones, and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 4

Where: Douglasville Town Green, 6840 Church St., Douglasville

Cost: Free

More info

HELEN

Annual 4th of July Fireworks

What: Annual fireworks show behind the Alpine Village Shoppes and Helen Welcome Center.

Where: Downtown Helen

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Cost: Free

More info

KENNESAW

Southern Spirits

What: Southern Spirits is a celebration featuring beer, wine, spirits, live music, and fireworks.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. July 3

Where: Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw

Cost: $40

More info

MARIETTA

Fourth in the Park

What: There will be a parade, live music, arts and crafts show, food, carnival games, and fireworks.

Where: Downtown Marietta

When: 10 a.m. parade; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. festival; noon concert; 2 p.m. bell ringing ceremony; 2:30 p.m. Atlanta Concert Band; 7 p.m. TULANI concert; 8 to 9 p.m. Savannah Jack; and fireworks at dark.

Cost: Free

More info

MILTON

Independence Day Walking Parade and Celebration

What: People are encouraged to dress up in their patriotic best and join the walking parade. Prizes will be awarded for most patriotic, most creative, best pet, best-decorated wagon/scooter/bike, and most coordinated family. The celebration will feature face painting, a bubble machine, bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, ice cups, popsicles, and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4

Where: Downtown Milton

Cost: Free

More info

PEACHTREE CITY

July 4th Parade & Fireworks

What: The parade begins on Peachtree Parkway north of the Braelinn Golf Club in front of Village on the Green and proceeds north before making a left turn onto McIntosh Trail and ends at the McIntosh Trail Complex. Fireworks are at dark over Lake Peachtree.

When: 9 a.m. July 4 for the parade; dark for fireworks

Where: Peachtree City

Cost: Free

More info

ROSWELL

Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks Extravaganza

What: Annual celebration with live music, multiple food trucks, and fireworks.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. July 4

Where: Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell

Cost: Free

More info

SANDY SPRINGS

Stars & Stripes at Sandy Springs

What: 4th of July celebration with fireworks.

When: 4 p.m. July 4

Where: City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

Cost: Free

More info

STONE MOUNTAIN PARK

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

What: Stone Mountain Park celebrates for a whole week. Spectacular patriotic fireworks show each night. Entry by 5 p.m. recommended, especially on July 4.

When: July 1-7

Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Drive, Stone Mountain

Cost: $34.99 and up

More info

TUCKER

Celebration of Independence

What: Annual Celebration of Independence with live music, food trucks, kids zone, and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 3

Where: Main Street, Tucker

Cost: Free

More info

WOODSTOCK

July 4th Spectacular!

What: There will be a Freedom Run, parade, festival, and fireworks. The Freedom Run is a 5K run or 1-mile walk/tot trot. The parade will begin at Woodstock Elementary School and travel down Rope Mill Road and then south on Main Street to Sam's Club near Highway 92. The festival will feature carnival games, mini-golf, food, arts and crafts, music, and more. Fireworks at dusk.

When: 7 a.m. July 4 for the run; 10 a.m. for the parade; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the festival; and fireworks at dusk.

Cost: Free

More info

OTHER

4th of July FREE Hot Dogs

What: FREE hot dogs at Fire Maker Brewing Company. There will also be cold beer, handcrafted cocktails, and shots.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4

Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta

Cost: Free

More info

4th of July Art Market

What: Art market with 30 local artisans, new beers, carnival games, a live DJ, and a hot dog eating contest.

When: Noon July 6

Where: Pontoon Brewing Company, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs

Cost: Free

More info

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.