Atlanta ranked 13th best city for 4th of July celebrations by WalletHub

Atlanta ranks number 13 in the nation for the best 4th of July celebrations, according to a new WalletHub report.

The study focused on 18 key metrics to determine where 100 of the nation’s most populous cities fall on the scale. These metrics range from beer and liquor prices to July’s weather forecast.

Atlanta almost made it in the top 10 because of its high number of fireworks shows and the overall popularity of the holiday.

However, it received low scores in affordability, accessibility, and safety.

TOP 10

Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Seattle, WA Las Vegas, NV Minneapolis, MN San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Washington, DC St. Paul, MN St. Louis, MO

BOTTOM 5