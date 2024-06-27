Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta ranked 13th best city for 4th of July celebrations by WalletHub

By Jada White
Published  June 27, 2024 11:36am EDT
Holidays
FOX 5 Atlanta

Best cities to celebrate 4th of July

WalletHub has released its list of best cities to celebrate the 4th of July. Atlanta was ranked at No. 13.

ATLANTA - Atlanta ranks number 13 in the nation for the best 4th of July celebrations, according to a new WalletHub report

The study focused on 18 key metrics to determine where 100 of the nation’s most populous cities fall on the scale. These metrics range from beer and liquor prices to July’s weather forecast. 

RELATED: Fourth of July celebrations & fireworks in metro Atlanta | 2024

Atlanta almost made it in the top 10 because of its high number of fireworks shows and the overall popularity of the holiday.  

However, it received low scores in affordability, accessibility, and safety. 

TOP 10 

  1. Los Angeles, CA
  2. New York, NY 
  3. Seattle, WA 
  4. Las Vegas, NV 
  5. Minneapolis, MN
  6. San Francisco, CA
  7. San Diego, CA 
  8. Washington, DC
  9. St. Paul, MN
  10. St. Louis, MO 

BOTTOM 5 

  1. Hialeah, FL 
  2. Baton Rouge, LA 
  3. Garland TX
  4. Laredo, TX
  5. Aurora, CO 
  6. Birmingham, AL 