Budweiser iconic Clydesdales coming to metro Atlanta this week

In celebration of a 14-year partnership with Folds of Honor, Budweiser and their famous Clydesdales are embarking on a cross-country tour that includes a stop in metro Atlanta.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

The Atlanta leg of the tour will feature multiple events, including a parade through Alpharetta on July 6. The parade will culminate in a check presentation to a local scholarship recipient.

Consumers can catch a glimpse of the Clydesdales at the following events:

July 3 at 12 p.m. : Beer deliveries around Cartersville Town Square, Cartersville Town Square.

July 5 at 5 p.m. : Burgers & Buns, 113 S. Peachtree St., Norcross (kicking off the Norcross summer concert)

July 6 at 11 a.m.: Parade through Alpharetta. Parade will start at Alpharetta City Hall at 2 Park Plaza and end at the Alpharetta American Legion at 201 Wills Road. This event will include a Folds of Honor scholarship check presentation at the Alpharetta American Legion.

In addition to these events, consumers aged 21 and over will have the opportunity to support the Folds of Honor mission by purchasing Budweiser products in Georgia, including a new, limited-edition patriotic packaging.

The Clydesdales are currently traveling across the country, making various stops.

Together, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners including Eagle Rock have donated $28 million, which has funded over 5,000 educational scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.