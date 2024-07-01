Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | July 2024

article

It may be hot outside, but that isn't affecting the dining scene in metro Atlanta. There are several events, multiple specials, a few new restaurants, and if you love peaches, you are in luck. Here's the latest roundup of restaurant news.

Events

Postino WineCafe (Buckhead and Midtown) is bringing back the Battle of The Bruschetta, a summer-long, bracket-style competition between four limited-time bruschetta recipes: French Onion, Buffalo Cauliflower, Philly Cheesesteak, and Berry Mascarpone. The competition begins July 1 with each battle lasting 30 days. The finals begin September 1 with the winner selected on September 16. During each battle, guests will vote on two competing flavors by texting BATTLE to 602-637-1510. The winning bruschetta will earn a permanent spot on the Positano menu this fall. Last year, over 28,600 votes were recorded across the country, crowning ‘Mexican Street Corn’ the winner. More info

NaanStop is having its annual Popsicle Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 13 at Atlantic Station. There will be free handmade Rosewater Lemonade popsicles and Mango Lassi creamsicles. No purchase necessary. Grownups can purchase and cool off with unique Pop-Tails, boasting a popsicle dropped into a delicious cocktail. This fun-filled day also includes family-friendly entertainment, board games, and activities. More info

Cooks & Soldiers on 14th Street will host their annual celebration of Fêtes de Bayonne – France’s largest festival honoring the Basque country – on July 14. Expect everything from live entertainment, traditional festival foods, French independence day specials, and more. Festive attire (white clothing & red bandanas) is encouraged. Tickets are $55 for general admission and $75 for VIP. More info

Nakato Japanese Restaurant is offering a sushi-making class at Fire Maker Brewery on Chattahoochee Avenue on July 14. Learn how to create sushi balls, hand rolls, and the Classic California Roll. Cost is $85 and space is limited. More info

The Candler Hotel is hosting the PeachFest Wine Dinner at By Georgia at 6 p.m. on July 15. The exclusive five-course wine dinner will feature grilled peaches and burrata, petite Chilean seabass, coffee and Tuscan braised short rib, rosemary grilled lamb, and maple and vanilla roasted peaches. Each course will be accompanied by wine. Tickets are $250 per person (including tax and gratuity). They are also offering a special room rate. More info

Buckhead Restaurant Week is happening from July 22 through July 27. Some of the participating restaurants include Davio's, Southern Gentlemen, Gypsy Kitchen, South City Kitchen, Citizens Market Atlanta, The Big Ketch, Fado, Seven Lamps, The Capital Grille, Southern Baked Pie Company, Boone's, Fresh to Order, Mission + Market, Postino, The Betty, Ecco, and more. More info

Join BeetleCat in collaboration with OpenTable for a special dinner on July 23 at 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect a four-course menu for $100 per person, with a $35 beverage pairing option. The courses include a crab salad with a Philippe Fontaine brut, cappelletti with a Chenin Blanc, eared scallops with Moreau-Naudet Chablis, and lavender panna cotta with a sweet Sauternes. Reserve your spot here. More info

Maggiano's Little Italy's Eat-A-Dish campaign with Make-A-Wish is happening now through August 21. The limited-time only menu gives $1 from each food item and 50 cents from every beverage to the foundation. Menu items include chicken pesto gnocchi, chicken saltimbocca, and lemon mascarpone cake. Drinks include the Smoked Old Fashioned and Grand Margarita and two wines. More info

Specials/Deals/New Items

Chipotle is bringing back gold foil burritos in honor of the Olympics to celebrate top American athletes such as Anthony Edwards, Sophia Smith, Taylor Fritz, Sara Hughes, and Jagger Eaton. The Anthony Edwards Bowl features chicken and steak, brown rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and lettuce. The Sarah Hughes Burrito features double steak, white rice, black beans, cheese, and lettuce. Available exclusively online or via the Chipotle app. More info

To celebrate American athletes competing in Tokyo, Chipotle will serve gold foil-wrapped burritos for a limited time at participating locations in-restaurant and through digital orders starting July 23.

Culver's is celebrating its 40th anniversary during the month of July. They are offering the Berry Happy Birthday Concrete Mixer for the month of July only. Other specials include free sprinkles added to any dish on July 11; Birthday of Giving on July 18; and a BOGO deal on shakes and malts from 2 to 5 p.m. on July 25. The 40 Years of Delicious Sweepstakes will also give fans a chance to win daily prizes and a grand prize. More info

North Italia is bringing back its annual Summer Sips campaign. Beginning on July 3 and running through September 3, North will roll out 13 new cocktails and a new mocktail, all fusing tropical tiki cocktails with North’s traditional Italian roots… hence, aperitiki! Three of the 13 cocktails and the mocktail will be available nationally for all to sip, while the rest will be regionally exclusive. Atlanta guests can sip through the summer with the Georgia Beach – a twist on a classic tiki cocktail, made with Teremana Blanco Tequila, Aperol, Peachcello, Pineapple, and Lemon. North Italia is also offering extended happy hours and brunch prix fixe promotions throughout the summer. More info

Raising Cane's (multiple locations) is celebrating National French Fry Day on July 12 by offering club members a free order of fries. The offer will be loaded onto their Caniac Club account and can be redeemed by swiping their Caniac Club Card, placing an order online, or scanning their QR Code within the mobile app. Customers can become a part of the Caniac Club by visiting their local restaurant and requesting a Club Card. Customers must register and verify their email address by July 11 to receive the offer. More info

The Halal Guys are celebrating National French Fry Day on July 12 by offering a free side of fries with the purchase of any sandwich or platter. Promo code for use available on social media channels on July 12. Available for all loyalty and non-loyalty members. More info

NFA Burger is offering a special $10 deep-fried, all-beef hot dog smothered in pimento cheese and turkey chili, in collaboration with Breadwinner Cafe & Bakery, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 17. This collab will only be offered for National Hot Dog Day. More info

The Halal Guys are offering $4 house margaritas on National Tequila Day, which is July 24. Only at participating locations at the bar. More info

The Halal Guys are offering a free slice of cheesecake with the purchase of any sandwich or platter for National Cheesecake Day on July 30. More info

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has unveiled exclusive, handcrafted sodas inspired by the viral Dirty Soda TikTok trend. These drinks will be available in-store for a limited period through August 6. More info

True Food Kitchen will begin offering True Crisped Chicken starting July 16. True Crisped™ Chicken is a game-changer for those seeking a guilt-free indulgence, including those with gluten allergies. The tenders are air-fried and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken, without seed oils or gluten ingredients. More info

Del Taco is offering a BOGO bean and cheese burrito deal on National Drive-Thru Day, July 24. Rewards registration required. Available only on orders placed or scanned with the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or at deltaco.com. Participating locations only. Other restrictions may apply. More info

Del Taco is celebrating National Avocado Day (July 31) with a BOGO epic fresh guacamole burrito deal. Rewards registration required. Available only on orders placed or scanned with the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or at deltaco.com. Participating locations only. Other restrictions may apply. More info

Raising Cane's is celebrating National Chicken Finger Day from July 27 through July 30. Caniac Club Members will receive one FREE Chicken Finger, no purchase necessary. The offer will be loaded onto their Caniac Club account and can be redeemed by swiping their Caniac Club Card, placing an order online, or scanning their QR Code within the mobile app. Customers can become a part of the Caniac Club by visiting their local restaurant and requesting a Club Card. Customers must register and verify their email address by July 16 to receive the offer. More info

Goldbergs Fine Foods' Curry Chicken Salad is now available at Costco locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee! The Curry Chicken Salad features a creamy, savory blend of high-quality ingredients, including all-natural white meat chicken, celery, golden raisins, green onions, and a flavorful mix of curry spices. It is packed in a convenient 24 oz. container for just $9.99, making it perfect for creating delicious meals with ease. More info

Marco's Pizza (multiple locations) has launched a new Fiery Flavors Menu. The all-new limited-time menu introduces a flavorful variety of items including pizzas, breads, bowls, and handhelds featuring a spicy cheese blend. Items include Fiery Pepperoni Pizza, Fiery Sausage & Peppers Pizza, Fiery CheezyBread, and more. More info

Marcus Bar & Grille is bringing back its popular Mixtape menu, highlighting a few of celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s best-selling dishes. Available Tuesday through Friday, guests can enjoy a three-course meal for $42 featuring starters like A-Town deviled eggs and an icebox caesar wedge salad. For the main course, choose from wood-fired king salmon, coconut curry cauliflower, and fried chicken and cornbread waffle, finishing with banana pudding or ice cream/sorbet. Make a reservation. More info

Newk's Eatery (multiple locations) has added limited-time items to its menu for the summer. Items include the Summer Berry Salad featuring mixed greens, chicken, feta cheese, blueberries, and strawberries. The Salmon Caesar Salad is made with a romaine blend, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing, and salmon, and the Turkey Avocado Sandwich is a classic sandwich with turkey, Swiss, avocado, arugula, tomatoes, and mayo. More info

Snooze A.M. Eatery (multiple locations) has added fresh juice to its menu. The fresh juice lineup includes Super Greens made with kale, cucumber, celery, ginger, apple, agave, and lemon. The Rejuvenate is made with pear, lemon, ginseng, agave, prickly pear coconut water, and Himalayan pink salt, and the Butterfly Lemonade is made with honey lavender lemonade, pear, and butterfly pea flower. More info

Wetzel's Pretzels is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a fun, festive twist on its iconic pretzels. The Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz are bite-sized delights of buttered pretzel bitz that are topped with a drizzle of sweet and tart strawberry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar, bringing the classic fairground funnel cake experience to a portable, shareable snack. Starting at $7.99, the Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz will be available at participating locations nationwide, starting on July 8. More info

Willy's Mexicana Grill has introduced some cool daily specials for the summer through July 28. They are available from 2 to 5 p.m. each weekday. They include $6 build-your-own nachos on Mondays; double points for rewards members on Tuesdays; half off Whilly Philly burritos on Wednesdays; free 20 oz. fountain drink with entrée purchase on Thursdays; and half off the Fritos burrito on Fridays. More info

Restaurant Openings

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, an elevated Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, is now open in Roswell. Menu highlights include Classic Greek Salad or Rice Bowl with a choice of Gyro Meat, salmon, or several other protein options. Guests can also indulge in unique offerings, like made-to-order, fresh Feta Fries and must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding. More info

Velvet Taco Perimeter has opened at 100 Middle Street in Dunwoody. The 3,442-square-foot restaurant features a 1,344-square-foot patio and a convenient pickup window. Embracing Velvet Taco’s signature industrial yet playful interior design, the new Velvet Taco Perimeter offers seating for 40 in the colorful indoor dining area and seating for 56 on the spacious patio, providing the ideal spot for alfresco dining. More info

The Woodall at Westside Village has announced the launch of the Woodall Window, a brand-new lunch offering. Guests can indulge in lunch options by walking up and ordering at the breezeway. For added convenience, the Woodall Window also will be available on Uber Eats, with both pick-up and delivery options to cater to every guest's needs. The Woodall Window brown bag lunch is available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Selections include the Woodall burger and Durham's fried chicken sandwich. Beverages are also available. More info

Other

Early-bird tickets go on sale July 22 for NFA Burger's The Burger Benefit on September 22. The second annual burger showdown among top chefs and burger aficionados from around the country will benefit the Atlanta-based nonprofit Giving Kitchen. Beginning at 11 a.m., up to four burger masters will command a grill for 90 minutes, preparing their signature recipes. Some of the participants include Billy Krame from NFA Burger, Andrew Zimmern, Andy Gonzales, Chris Hall, Jonathan and Justin Fox, Nick Leahy, Robert Owens, and Shai Lavi. Tickets start at $30, including one burger and one side. Sign up for the newsletter to get the early-bird ticket. More info

Pullman Yards has announced the launch of Brick and Mortar, its new restaurant residency program. An extension of the rapidly successful weekly Chefs Market and Bazaar, the new program will further the market’s vision by offering an incubator space for burgeoning chefs and culinary concepts, beginning with a first residency slated to debut on August 10. Applications for residency are currently open, and all vendors interested in Chefs Market are encouraged to fill out the 2024 series application online. More info

Also, it's that time of year when peaches are back on menus in metro Atlanta. Check out these special offerings:

PEACH DISHES + DRINKS

Dishes

THE OPTIMIST - Start your meal with hamachi crudo, made with pickled peaches, x.o. sauce, and basil.

ST. CECILIA - Enjoy a lighter dish with the pesche small plate; a combination of peaches, cucumber, creamy goat cheese, and aged balsamic.

LITTLE SPARROW - Complete your meal with a side of peaches topped with yuzu vinaigrette and basil.

MARCUS BAR & GRILLE - Enjoy the roller skate ribs, pork ribs with peach BBQ sauce and pickled slaw.

NO. 246 - Georgia peaches with EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) make the perfect brunch addition.

BEETLECAT - Start your meal with Pearson’s Farm peaches paired with hot honey.

BACCHANALIA - For the third course of this prix fixe menu, enjoy the karst, a refreshing blend of endive, peach, and hazelnut.

Desserts

BEETLECAT - Get the best of both worlds with the cobbler tiramisu, combining bourbon, spiced peach jam, and cinnamon into a fusion of two classic desserts.

MARCUS BAR & GRILLE - Order the skillet peach cobbler, served warm and topped with a scoop of ice cream for the perfect ending to your meal.

ECCO - Finish the night with the pavlova, a brown sugar meringue topped with peach curd and blueberries.

GRINDHOUSE KILLER BURGERS -- The Peach Milkshake is a delicious treat featuring handspun vanilla milkshake base blended with peachy flavors.

BACCHANALIA - Conclude this four course meal with the Georgia peach, featuring caramel corn paired with a creamy corn semifreddo.

Cocktails

THE OPTIMIST - Order the C’est Si Bon, made with peach whiskey, apple eau-de-vie, rabarbaro, americana aperitivo.

BEETLECAT - Share with the table or order a personal Fish House Punch, made with rum, brandy, leopold’s peach whiskey, lemon, black tea, and sugar.

ST. CECILIA - Check out the Check The Rhyme, made with bonded rye whiskey, peach, vanilla, suze, lemon.

DOUBLE ZERO - Sip on a Prince Of Portofino, made with gin, italicus, lemon & peach-thyme.

LURE - Cool off with Georgia’s Best Mojito, a ten to one rum, peach, lime, mint cocktail.

MARCUS BAR & GRILLE - Enjoy a classic margarita with a peachy twist with the pch rita: patron repo, ghost tequila, peach, lime, and triple sec.

FOUNDATION SOCIAL EATERY - This modern gastropub’s Yummy Rum(my) In My Tummy (recipe available on request) makes the perfect summer beverage by combining Santa Teresa aged rum, peach, thyme, lemon, egg white (recipe available on request).

SOUTH CITY KITCHEN - The Peach Tea Julep (recipe linked), made with Elijah Craig, Rittenhouse Rye 101, and peach tea mint syrup is the perfect southern summer cocktail.



If you would like to submit information for this roundup or a future roundup, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com. Photos welcome.