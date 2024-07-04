What's open, closed for July 4th holiday

In observance of the holiday, most government offices, mail services, and banks, including major institutions like Truist, Chase, and Citibank, will be closed. However, many retailers will remain open, operating under their usual hours.

Among those staying open are major stores such as Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Target, and Winn-Dixie.

Some stores will have modified hours, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Save-A-Lot, Aldi, and Sam's Club.

Costco will be closed.

Popular fast food chains and restaurants such as Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Dunkin' will also be open for business.

Additionally, UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will not be available, and their store locations may also be closed.

For any specific closures or hours, it is recommended to call ahead to confirm.