Officers warn about sparklers ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July celebrations always bring out fireworks and sparklers, but health officials are warning Georgians to be careful during the holiday.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say that sparklers can be a lot more dangerous than people think.

Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees, which is hot enough to melt some metals.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers account for more than a quarter of emergency room visits for firework injuries.

That number greatly increases when looking just at injuries for children under 5 years old.

Officers recommend using alternatives to celebrate the holiday safely, including glow sticks, confetti poppers, or streamers.