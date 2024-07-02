What color is your child’s swimwear? It might just save their lives

article

Choosing your child’s swimsuit might be more of an aesthetic choice, but experts warn parents and guardians that the color might just help save your child’s life.

In a recent article posted by South Dakota’s Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, experts weighed the visibility of different color swimwear while at the pool and at the beach. Neon colors, particularly neon orange, are most visible in both pools and open waters.

The goal is to have bright and contrasting colors to stand out in the water.

Visibility is also improved on the surface, so lifejackets or flotation devices are recommended regardless of a swimmer's proficiency.

How neon swimsuits save children’s lives

Choosing bright and contrasting colors for swimwear can aid in spotting children more easily. However, neon swimsuits are only part of the solution.

The most effective measure to ensure children's safety in the water remains vigilant adult supervision. Experts recommend assigning one responsible adult to watch swimmers at a time. Rotating the supervision duties throughout the day will help keep a fresh set of eyes on those in the water.

They also suggest encouraging swimmers to take breaks. That includes both children and adults, to relax and recharge. This also gives swimmers an opportunity to check in with adults.

Parents and guardians also might want to "assign" a "swim buddy" to each child, so they can keep an eye on each other.

Children’s swimming safety tips

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta, offers some other tips to stay safe in the water:

Ensure children know how to swim.

Properly fence home swimming pools.

Use well-fitting life jackets or flotation devices.

Assign one adult at a time for supervision, avoiding distractions.

Implement safety breaks to allow rest for children and supervisors.

Drowning is a leading cause of death in children

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, and the second-leading cause of death for those aged 5-14. Experts warn drowning can happen in mere seconds and is often silent.

Even non-fatal drownings can lead to severe health issues. For every child who dies from drowning, seven others receive emergency care for non-fatal drowning incidents. Nearly 40% of these cases require hospitalization or further care, a rate three times higher than other unintentional injuries.