Toddler airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning at West Point Lake

A 3-year-old was rescued from a near drowning on West Point Lake Monday evening.

Deputies responded to Yellow Jacket Beach where the child had been pulled underwater. A group of people at the beach pulled him out and were in the process of giving him CPR.

First responders took over until the child could be airlifted to a nearby hospital in Atlanta.

Officials say the child is still there, as of Tuesday afternoon, receiving treatment.

