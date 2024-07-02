Toddler airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning at West Point Lake
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 3-year-old was rescued from a near drowning on West Point Lake Monday evening.
Deputies responded to Yellow Jacket Beach where the child had been pulled underwater. A group of people at the beach pulled him out and were in the process of giving him CPR.
First responders took over until the child could be airlifted to a nearby hospital in Atlanta.
Officials say the child is still there, as of Tuesday afternoon, receiving treatment.
