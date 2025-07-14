Nonprofit offers metro Atlanta students free summer learning

The Brief Horizons Atlanta is a nonprofit that offers six weeks of programming during the summer to help underserved students academically, with swim lessons, and with career insights. Horizons Atlanta serves 1,300 students at 11 sites throughout metro Atlanta. One former student discovered her passion for aviation through Horizons Atlanta. She is now a drone pilot and comes back to mentor other students.



The students at Horizons Atlanta programs across the metro are using the summer to get ahead not just in their studies, but in their careers.

The nonprofit is focused on closing opportunity gaps in education and in the workforce for students.

What we know:

Students at Horizons Atlanta never packed away their pencils and pens for the summer. The nonprofit serves 1,300 students at 11 sites across the metro.

"Typically, our scholars come to us eight to 12 weeks behind their peers in their grade level, and by the time they leave us they are often ahead of those 12 weeks," executive director Ann Marie Bedtke said.

In between literacy and math, these students are also learning drama, STEM, chess, music, and so much more. One of the top priorities is showing students what they can achieve outside the classroom.

Horizons Atlanta is a nonprofit that offers six weeks of programming during the summer to help underserved students academically. (FOX 5)

"Our curriculum is centered around workforce development, and so our students are able to get exposed to the many programs that we provide at the Atlanta Technical College that can spark an interest and transform their lives in addition to their families' lives," Sharron McIntyre said. She's the site director of the program at Atlanta Technical College.

What they're saying:

McIntyre has seen that spark ignite firsthand in Horizons Atlanta scholar Nya Gipp. The rising junior started here the summer before Kindergarten.

"I have learned communication skills, giving back to my community, how to do multiple careers, from engineering to culinary to what I found my passion in: aviation," Gipp said.

Gipp's dream of being a pilot started after a trip to the airfield through Horizons Atlanta. She started working toward her goal right away and entered a college academy through her high school to learn how to fly drones. And this past May, she flew a plane at the Academy of Aviation.

"So it’s just a lot of studying and a lot of hard work that went into what you need to, but all of it is very very rewarding, but it’s a very knowledgeable experience to have, and a very big experience to have when you’re young and trying to become not just a pilot, but also a drone pilot," she said.

This summer Gipp is back at Horizons Atlanta at Atlanta Technical College, working as a Volunteen and sharing what she’s learned with the students.

"It’s just been a very good experience to give back to people that I have not only grown with but that I love," the high school junior said.

Nya Gipp is now sharing what she learned with other Horizons Atlanta students. (FOX 5)

It’s a full circle moment for Nya, and for the teachers here who have watched her reach new heights.

"It brings tears to my eyes that this program started it for her, but the fact that she’s able to come back and transform lives," McIntyre said.

What you can do:

Gipp even has her own business teaching other young people how to fly drones. You can find more here: https://fearlessaltitude.com.

If you're interested in learning more about Horizons Atlanta and what they do for students year-round, you can find more here: https://www.horizonsatlanta.org.