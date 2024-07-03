Six Flags Over Georgia launches annual July 4 Fireworks Celebration

What’s that over Metropolis at Six Flags Over Georgia? Is it a bird or a plane? No — it’s Independence Day fireworks!

Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting its annual July 4 Fireworks Celebration presented by Coca-Cola today through Saturday, filling the night sky with a bombastic show of red, white, and blue. Park staffers say you’ll be able to see the fireworks from virtually anywhere on their grounds, but that hanging out with your favorite DC superheroes near SUPERMAN: Ultimate Flight and JUSTICE LEAGUE Battle for Metropolis is a prime viewing spot. That said, if going VIP is more your style, you can head over to the Hurricane Harbor Atlanta for a VIP Fireworks Party including after-hours water park access and an all-you-can-eat buffet!

Speaking of Hurricane Harbor, the water park is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer — a milestone we’re marking fondly here at Good Day Atlanta since we were there for the opening a decade ago. Hurricane Harbor is regularly open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. (through July 28), although hours are a little different this week due to the July 4th celebration.

And, of course, there’s a lot of excitement around Six Flags Over Georgia right now for the upcoming Georgia Surfer, a style of coaster that’s been billed as "first-of-its-kind." Set to open later this summer, we’re told the "surf coaster" is part-thrill ride, part-water attraction that will reach speeds of 60 miles per hour and stretch 144 feet into the air. Riders will essentially be on a huge "surfboard," sitting in free-spinning seats and sailing along the course.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours getting the scoop on all of the above and more! For more information on visiting Six Flags Over Georgia this summer, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting an early start on the Independence Day celebrations!