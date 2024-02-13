Vigil held for 15-year-old Mario Bailey, East Point teen killed in post-game violence

Mario Bailey’s friends, classmates, and family gathered Tuesday night to remember the East Point teen.

The 15-year-old died after being shot at a basketball game at Tri-Cities High School on Friday, according to a school official.

East Point teen killed during basketball game remembered

Mario Bailey (Photo submitted by family)

Bailey was in 10th grade at the school.

"We're happy for our nephew. He's in a better place. It's sad that he had to be taken away from us so soon. He's the firstborn, the first everything to us, first grandson, first great-grandson, first nephew," said Destiny Heard, Bailey's aunt.

"To the person who did this, you make mistakes. This mistake you will learn from. God is the biggest teacher of us all," said Heard. "Guns are not the way. Guns is, you're taking people's lives away. What if it was you? What if you all's son? You know, that's hurtful."

Heard was one of many family members attending the vigil, including Bailey's mother. She said Bailey was hardworking with an infectious spirit and had plans to one day join the military.

"That really hurt me when I first heard it, it just made me cry because he just, he always made me feel better when I see him," said Maddison Heard, the victim's cousin.

Who is Mario Bailey?

Shanice Bailey said her only son was a hard worker who had planned on serving his country.

"We raised Mario to be better than our environment," she said. "At the end of the day we’re raising him to be better and right here, just tore up everything that we did for him."

With so many kids there that night and portions of the brawls posted to social media, Mario’s mom hopes someone can help find her son’s killer.

"I really would like people that were there at this scene to just say, ‘This is what happened,’" Bailey said. "The message that I do have for the people who did what they did to my son, my heart breaks for you because when the police find you, your mama is going to cry like I’m crying."

Shooting after Tri-Cities High School basketball game

Bailey was among two people who were injured during a series of fights at a basketball game at Tri-Cities High School as they hosted Benjamin Banneker High School on Friday night.

It happened as spectators were leaving the venue.

Bailey was shot and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

A second victim was stabbed on school property. Their condition as of Tuesday evening was unknown.

Tri-Cities High School

It was not clear if the two incidents were directly related.

Police have not announced any arrests connected to Bailey's death.

The East Point Police Department and Fulton County Schools police are investigating, but have not released any new details in the case on Tuesday.

Tri-Cities High School is located off Norman Berry Drive in East Point.