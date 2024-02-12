Tri-Cities mom devastated after basketball game shooting: ‘I lost my whole soul’

Shanice Bailey described her son Mario as a hardworking kid with an infectious spirit.

The 10th grader died after he was shot outside a basketball game at Tri-Cities High School on Friday.

Bailey said she just spoke to him minutes before the shooting.

Shanice Bailey says she spoke to her son Mario Bailey just minutes before he was shot to death outside Tri-Cities High School,

"I lost my whole soul because I just texted him," she said. "I just talked to my baby."

She rushed over to the school.

Tri-Cities Principal Dr. Ethel Lett said multiple fights broke out after the game against Banneker High School that night.

Mario, 15, later died from his injuries.

Mario Bailey (Photo submitted by family)

Another student was stabbed, and at last check was still in critical condition.

Shanice said her only son was a hard worker who had planned on serving his country.

"We raised Mario to be better than our environment," she said. "At the end of the day we’re raising him to be better and right here just tore up everything that we did for him."

On Monday, both Fulton Schools Police and East Point Police were at the school investigating.

So far, no arrests had been made.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tri-Cities High School

With so many kids there that night and portions of the brawls posted to social media, Mario’s mom hopes someone can help find her son’s killer.

"I really would like people that were there at this scene to just say, ‘This is what happened,’" Bailey said. "The message that I do have for the people who did what they did to my son, my heart breaks for you because when the police find you, your mama is going to cry like I’m crying."

Shanice set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.

Editor’s Note: FOX 5 Atlanta does not endorse or vet any GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.