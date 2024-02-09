Two people critically injured after high school basketball game in East Point

Two people were critically injured after a basketball game between Tri-Cities High School and Benjamin Banneker High School on Friday night in East Point, according to Fulton County School District.

The school district says the incident happened as spectators were leaving the campus after the game.

Tri-Cities High School is located off Norman Berry Drive in East Point.

Fulton County Schools Police ae working with the East Point Police Department to investigate the incident.

The school district did not provide details on who was injured, whether it was students or adults, or say how they were injured.

It is not known if anyone has been arrested.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.