Usher named a 'Sexiest Men of the Moment,' talks about bringing Atlanta culture to Vegas

Essence Magazine recently unveiled its list of the "Sexiest Men of the Moment," featuring 15 individuals from various fields, including athletes, musicians, actors, writers, and more.

Leading the pack are Usher, Damson Idris, and Russell Wilson, each gracing the cover of three separate versions of this month's issue. The magazine highlighted Usher's increasing prominence and activity, noting his heightened presence and appeal.

In an interview with the magazine, Usher expressed pride in bringing Black culture, HBCU culture, and Atlanta culture to Las Vegas through his residencies. He mentioned the surprise of Las Vegas casino owners at discovering a demographic willing to spend extra money, remarking on the $2,000 to $3,000 range.

Usher was the featured performer at this year's Super Bowl and he visited Atlanta shortly after his performance to be honored by the City of Atlanta with the Phoenix Award at the Black Music and Entertainment Walk.

Although Usher was not born in Georgia, he spent many of his formative years in Atlanta and considers it home.

Others on Essence's list included Lenny Kravitz, Daniel Kaluuya, Coleman Domingo, Trevante Rhodes, and Burna Boy.