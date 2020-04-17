UGA reschedules spring graduation ceremonies

The University of Georgia has announced new dates for its spring commencement ceremonies, which were originally scheduled for May 8 but cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UGA President Jere W. Morehead announced Friday that the graduation ceremonies celebrating the spring 2020 graduates will take place this fall.

Undergraduates are now scheduled to celebrate on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in Samford Stadium. The graduate ceremony for master's and doctoral degree candidates will take place several months later on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. The graduate ceremony will be combined with the regularly scheduled fall 2020 commencement.

Morehead said the ceremonies will only take place as long as they are deemed safe by federal and state health officials.

“This time-honored tradition marks the culmination of the hopes, dreams, hard work and sacrifices of you and your families,” Morehead told 2020 graduates. “While the current pandemic has unfortunately led to a cancellation of May graduation ceremonies across the nation, including the University of Georgia’s, your achievements are in no way diminished by this necessary action.”

UGA cancelled the spring commencement ceremonies last month as concerns grew over COVID-19.

In the meantime, several UGA students still plan on celebrating on the original date in the form of a virtual graduation.

