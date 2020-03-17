Georgia universities cancel graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus outbreak

Spring commencements at Georgia universities are being canceled due to the on-going concerns of a wide-spread coronavirus outbreak.

Monday, the University System of Georgia issued a directive canceling events including intercollegiate athletics, performances, student activities, honor week activities, and commencement in keeping with federal social distancing standards.

The University of Georgia posted the following statement Tuesday:

“We realize that the cancellation of many of these activities is extremely disappointing—particularly the cancellation of Spring Commencement on Friday, May 8, 2020. Therefore, we are exploring other ways to honor our graduates and will communicate when those plans are known. These decisions are not made lightly, but with the best interests of our campus community and our students’ families and loved ones in mind.”

Georgia Southern University also made the same announcement Tuesday.

Students meeting requirements will still be able to graduate, however, the ceremonies scheduled for May 8 have been canceled.

