UGA Football Coach Kirby Smart: 'It's human nature to relax...but it wasn't this team's nature'

UGA Football Coach Kirby Smart says the next national championship is going to be much tougher and that the University of Georgia football team is going to have to reinvent itself and avoid getting comfortable.

During a press conference Tuesday following the Bulldogs' College Football National Championship win over TCU, Smart told reporters that this team never took the easy way out.

"It's human nature to relax. It's human nature to take the easy route. I can be as guilty of that as anyone, um, but it wasn't the nature of this team," Smart said. "This wasn't as hard of a job as people made it seem because of the people we recruited. Not because of the talent, but because of the DNA inside them. This team was different."

The coach, who is now 81-15 in his first seven seasons at Georgia with two national titles, and the Bulldogs made a bold statement, demolishing TCU's Horned Frogs 65-7 Monday night. Smart's mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban, was 79-15 with three titles in his first seven seasons with the Tide.

"We wanted our kids to play without fear," Smart said after the victory. "All year I told them, I said, ‘We ain’t getting hunted guys, we’re doing the hunting, and hunting season’s almost over. We’ve only got one more chance to hunt,’ and we hunted tonight."

The team will head back to Georgia to celebrate and prepare for a parade and victory ceremony in Athens over the weekend.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs lifts the national championship trophy after defeating the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

UGA FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE: DETAILS FOR CELEBRATION IN ATHENS

Georgia hands TCU a beatdown in College Football Playoff championship

Georgia turned in one of the all-time beatdowns in a game that decided a national title, reminiscent of Nebraska running over Florida by 38 in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl, USC’s 36-point rout of Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl and Alabama’s 28-point BCS championship blowout over Notre Dame in 2013.

But this was worse.

Too much talent. Too well-coached. Two straight titles for Smart’s ’Dawgs.

No team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating to the beginning of the BCS in 1998.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS COACH AND PLAYERS REACT TO HISTORIC BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL TITLES

The Bulldogs were a different kind of dominant this season: not quite as stingy on defense, but more explosive on offense.

Earlier in Smart’s tenure at his alma mater, Georgia fans worried about whether the former defensive coordinator for Saban would be able to build an offense to match this high-scoring era of college football.

Under third-year coordinator Todd Monken, the Bulldogs have become prolific, creative and diverse offensively. They picked TCU’s 3-3-5 defense from all angles.

SHAQ SAYS ‘I’LL EAT A HORNED FROG’ IF UGA WINS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Georgia’s famous bulldog mascot UGA could not make cross-country trip to root in his team, but it still felt a little like Sanford Stadium in SoCal.

UGA fans savor back-to-back victories

It more like a coronation than a national championship among the Bulldog fans at The Battery on Monday night.

The crowd was cheering all night as the Dawgs crushed the Horned Frogs in their second national championship run in as many years.

"I love the game. I just came out to watch the boys have some, some," said Lauren Arnold, a UGA at The Battery. "We blow ‘em out of the water, but I want to see a good fight."

Most of the fans are glad Georgia are the alpha dogs at the end of the day.

In Athens, it was one big party. Four blocks of College Avenue were shut down to traffic to allow for the celebration.

Fans were celebrating peacefully celebrating.

Just blocks away, excited UGA fans were ringing the chapel bell, a time-honored tradition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report