Georgia mascot Uga won't make trip to Los Angeles for national championship game

article

At least one bulldog won't be making the trip west for the College Football National Championship game.

University of Georgia officials announced Friday that Uga X, the university’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles. Officials told FOX 5 the beloved mascot won't be making the trip because of the distance and time it would take to travel to the game.

A grandson of Uga IX, Uga X was introduced at the November 21, 2015 game against Georgia Southern.

Watch the FOX 5 ‘Hunker Down’ Championship special LIVE from Los Angeles Monday night at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales for the big game are out-pacing last year's figures, according to data from a popular ticket provider. StubHub said ticket sales for Texas Christian Horned Frogs' matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs were on track to surpass sales from the 2022 National Championship Game, which featured the Bulldogs and SEC rivals the Alabama Crimson Tide.

TCU VS GEORGIA: WHICH STATES ARE ROOTING FOR WHICH TEAM

The National Championship Game kicks off the same night at 7:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.