Ticket sales for UGA vs. TCU outpacing last year's championship game, StubHub says

Ticket sales for the College Football Playoff National Championship are out-pacing last year's figures, according to data from a popular ticket provider.

StubHub said ticket sales for Texas Christian Horned Frogs' matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angles were on track to surpass sales from the 2022 National Championship Game, which featured the Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

StubHub said sales are out-pacing last year's game by more than 20% and sales jumped by almost 25% in the last two days.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 04: The College Football Playoff National Championship event logo is displayed during the week leading up to CFP National Championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs on January 04, 2023, at SoFi Sta (Getty Images) Expand

The previous two semifinals games were also in high demand. Last week's Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl semifinals had 15% higher sales on StubHub than last year's semifinals.

StubHub said there are still thousands of tickets available. The lowest price is around $350.

"Following some of the most exciting playoff games in recent memory, sales for the playoff games and this highly-anticipated matchup between Georgia and TCU have already surpassed last year’s three games on StubHub," StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said.