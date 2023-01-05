TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game

Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan hashtags. The site found 110,000 tweets nationwide showed 28 states were pulling for TCU, including most of the western U.S.

Georgia was the favorite in most southeastern states, except for Alabama.

Michigan fans, spurred by TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, appear to be rooting for Georgia to avenge their loss.

(BetOnline.ag)

TCU took down Michigan in the first College Football Playoff semifinal matchup as the No. 4 seed in the bracket.

Georgia, the No. 1 seed in the playoff, trailed most of its game against Ohio State but took a late lead and held on to win the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.