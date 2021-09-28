Two months since Piedmont Park murder, still no suspect or motive

It has been two months since the brutal stabbing death of Katie Janess and her dog Bowie at Piedmont Park. The murder still remains unsolved and police have released few details about the incident.

The murder received national attention and sparked panic in residents of Midtown and much of metro Atlanta.

"We thank you for your patience. This is going to take time," said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said during a press conference on August. 3, six days after the brutal murder. "I assure you the men and women assigned to this investigation are working around the clock."

Detectives, investigators, and federal agents are all working tirelessly to solve the case.

"I was terrified. I bought pepper spray right away... all of my friends did. I didn't even want to walk to my car from my apartment," said Midtown resident Liz Truscott

Atlanta Police shared a photo taken from a Midtown security camera before the victim's murder. (Atlanta Police Department)

Tuesday marked two months since her death and still no word on a suspect or motive in the case.

"I understand initially there was a big push to get an investigation fully ramped up," said Midtown resident Todd Greenberg. "Without hearing any updates or news it's a little disconcerting."

It was around 1 a.m. the morning of July 28 when Janess’ partner Emma Clark made the discovery that would forever change her life.

"I ran over to her and I put my hands on her face and I checked for a pulse but you could tell that she was not alive." Clark told FOX 5 in August. "It runs through my head constantly now... it’s all I see."

"We did in fact find a female deceased in the park, appears to be some type of stab wounds," Hampton told the media the morning of the murder. "It was a gruesome scene."

Since that night, police have identified potential witnesses and ruled out persons of interest but they haven't released any information about a suspect or possible motive.

It has not been 63 days and while many who frequent the park said they understand the investigation takes time, they said they are also frustrated by the lack of information being provided by law enforcement.

"A little disturbed about the fact we aren't hearing from law enforcement about progress or anything," said Truscott. "I thought they would keep us more updated."

Katherine Janness and her partner Emma (Courtesy of the family)

FOX 5 reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for any updates to the case. A spokesperson wrote: "There are new updates to release at this time."

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

