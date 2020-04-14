TSA screener at Atlanta's airport dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

A Transportation Security Administration screening officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has died from complications of the coronavirus.

Dian Phipps died from complications of the COVID-19 virus on Monday, according to the TSA.

“For over 14 years Dian dedicated his career to protecting the traveling public, and his contributions to TSA and our mission will not be forgotten,” the TSA wrote in a statement.

SEE ALSO: TSA officer at Atlanta's airport tests positive for coronavirus

App users click here for live updates

Phips joined the TSA in 2006 and started working checkpoint screening at Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

“His co-workers over the years remember him as a kind and humble person who was always fun to be around, as well as being a talented singer,” the TSA wrote in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to Dian’s family, friends and his TSA colleagues.”

Advertisement

Phipps worked as a checkpoint officer at Juneau International Airport in Alaska before being transferred to Atlanta.

“TSA remains committed and determined to work ever more closely with interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the TSA wrote in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Second TSA officer at Atlanta's airport tests positive for coronavirus

TSA said in the past two weeks, an additional 41 screeners and 5 other employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 394. The TSA said 41 of those employees have recovered.

Phipps in the third death of a TSA employee.

No word on services.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----