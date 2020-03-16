TSA officer at Atlanta's airport tests positive for coronavirus

article

An employee with the Transportation Security Administration at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The screening officer, who works departures at the International Terminal, last worked on March 7. The officer’s regular shift was around 6 a.m. to around 5 p.m.

Officials are warning anyone who may have gone through screening during that time before March 7 and maybe exhibiting symptoms, to contact their doctor.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

This map provided by the TSA shows cases of COVID-19 contracted by TSA officers across the country.

The Atlanta officer is one of seven across the country to contract the virus. Those cases including four TSA officers at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in San Jose, California, one case in Orlando and one in Fort Lauderdale.

CDC employee confirmed to have coronavirus

Advertisement

The TSA said they are working with the CDC as well as state and local health departments to continue to monitor the situation.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that there is a new vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus, while also discussing new guidelines and recommendations for Americans to follow over the next 15 days in a Monday press briefing.

The recommendations included engaging in schooling from home when possible, not gathering in groups of 10 or more people, not participating in discretionary travel, and not going to bars, restaurants and food courts.

President Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 people amid COVID-19 outbreak

In Georgia, the number of confirmed cases of the virus has risen to 121 as of Monday afternoon. The cases are mostly in metro Atlanta and in northwest Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health. One person - a 67-year-old man - has already died from the disease.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits on Sunday, limiting public gatherings of 50 or more.

Originally under the declaration, large public gatherings of more than 250 people were not be allowed until March 31. On Monday, the mayor Tweeted that she was reducing the limit to 50 based on updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Atlanta mayor declares state of emergency, public gatherings of 50 or more banned