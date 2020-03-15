Atlanta mayor declares state of emergency, public gatherings of 50 or more banned
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits on Sunday, limiting public gatherings of 50 or more.
Originally under the declaration, large public gatherings of more than 250 people were not be allowed until March 31. On Monday, the mayor Tweeted that she was reducing the limit to 50 based on updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The reality is that we are one city in a BIG country. This virus doesn’t respect geographical lines. STAY HOME if you can," Bottoms said.
Sunday night Mayor Bottoms addressed her decision of prohibiting crowd sizes to 250 people and how it relates to the CDC's recommendation of no more than 50 people gathered.
SEE ALSO: 121 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia
Advertisement
List of tourist locations closed in Atlanta due to coronavirus
Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.
Best prevention measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces