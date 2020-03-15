Atlanta mayor declares state of emergency, public gatherings of 50 or more banned

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits on Sunday, limiting public gatherings of 50 or more.

Originally under the declaration, large public gatherings of more than 250 people were not be allowed until March 31. On Monday, the mayor Tweeted that she was reducing the limit to 50 based on updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The reality is that we are one city in a BIG country. This virus doesn’t respect geographical lines. STAY HOME if you can," Bottoms said.

Sunday night Mayor Bottoms addressed her decision of prohibiting crowd sizes to 250 people and how it relates to the CDC's recommendation of no more than 50 people gathered.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

