Second TSA officer at Atlanta's airport tests positive for coronavirus

A second employee with the Transportation Security Administration at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The screening officer was last at work on March 16 and usually worked between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., according to the TSA.

This is the second case at the world’s busiest airport and the 15th coronavirus case among TSA officers.

This map shows the coronavirus cases in TSA officers as of Friday, March 20, 2020 (TSA)

The previous case at Atlanta’s airport was a screening officer who worked at the International Terminal between 6 a.m. an 5 p.m. That officer last worked on March 7.

As of Friday, there were four cases at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in California, three cases at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, three Orlando International Airport, two cases at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a case at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, and a case at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Ohio.

As of Friday, 13 people in Georgia had died due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to three. Health officials also confirmed there were 197 cases in the state since testing began.

In Wednesday's report, health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

Multiple cities in Georgia have initiated their own responses to the spread of the virus. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31 and signed an executive order about businesses.

On Tuesday, the South Fulton City Council said they declared a state of emergency, implementing a curfew between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. for all residents, excluding people going to and from work, emergency personnel, essential city personnel, and people making deliveries.

Measures you can take to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials

