Coronavirus deaths rise to 13 in Georgia, 420 confirmed cases

The death toll in Georgia from COVID-19 rose to 13 on Friday, while the total number of confirmed cases reached 420, the Georgia Department of Health confirmed.

FOX 5 has learned three additional people in Georgia died Friday due to the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the total number of deaths was 10, after six additional people in Georgia died due to COVID-19, and three deaths were reported on Wednesday. A 67-year-old man had previously died from the disease.

Two of deaths reported on Wednesday, were patients at the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in southwest Georgia, according to a hospital official. The latest case was at Emory who released the following statement Wednesday:

"The Emory Healthcare community is saddened to learn of the first death of one of our patients with confirmed COVID-19 despite the heroic efforts of our physicians, nurses and care team. For this patient's family, this is an incredibly sad day. We are unable to provide any more details due to patient confidentiality. Emory Healthcare is committed to serving our patients and their loved ones with the most advanced care available throughout this unprecedented situation and beyond."

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681

As of noon on Thursday, there were 287 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The cases by county are:

Fulton - 79

Cobb - 45

Bartow - 40

DeKalb - 35

Dougherty - 38

Cherokee - 13

Gwinnett - 20

Fayette - 9

Clarke - 8

Lowndes - 6

Floyd - 6

Clayton - 6

Hall - 5

Gordon - 4

Lee - 3

Coweta - 3

Paulding - 3

Newton - 3

Forsyth - 3

Henry - 3

Early - 2

Glynn - 2

Laurens - 2

Richmond - 2

Troup - 2

Rockdale - 1

Houston -1

Charlton - 1

Whitfield - 1

Polk - 1

Columbia - 1

Barrow - 1

Bibb -1

Peach -1

Muscogee - 1

The new numbers include the first cases confirmed in Houston, Richmond, and Whitfield counties.

In Wednesday's report, health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

The governor's announcement came following President Donald Trump recommending new guidelines that include the suggestion that Americans do not gather in groups of 10 or more people. The White House is also proposing a roughly $850 billion emergency stimulus to address the economic cost of the new coronavirus.

Multiple cities in Georgia have initiated their own responses to the spread of the virus. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31.

In the City of Brookhaven, the state of emergency led to a ban of all dine-in services at all restaurants and bars Monday afternoon. The ban also includes any venue the "provides on-premise entertainment" no matter if food or beverages are not sold.

The threat of the coronavirus also led all 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia will be moving online for courses for the rest of the semester, with schools like Morehouse moving all staff to work remotely starting on Tuesday.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

The Associated Press contributed to this report.