Braves Fest, Lanta Gras, Alvin Ailey and a burlesque show: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Alvin Ailey at the Fox Theatre

Jan. 25-27

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater is bringing four incredible performances to Atlanta. If you've never been to a show, Alvin Ailey dancers are second to none. They weave together the perfect combination of modern dance and paying homage to the African American experience.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Alvin Ailey dancers Coral Dolphin and James Gilmer rehearse "Following the Subtle Current Upstream" at New York City Center on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

You'll get an extra special treat if you book on a night that CENTURY – featuring music from Ray Charles, Count Base and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – is performed. Learn more.

Other upcoming events at Fox Theatre:

Jurassic Quest

Jan. 26-28

Cobb Galleria Centre; 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta

Does your kiddo love dinosaurs? Bring them to Jurassic Quest, the world’s largest dino event with true-to-detail (and size!) dinosaurs. Little ones will enjoy bounce houses, games, rideable dinosaurs, coloring stations and the chance to dig up some "fossils."

Culture Collision Trade Show

Jan. 26-28

Cobb Galleria Centre; 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta

Whether you like sneakers, comics, collectibles or trading cards, Culture Collision is the event for you. For three days, you can lean into your inner big kid. Play basketball, party with a live DJ and meet some of your favorite celebrities. Learn more.

Braves Fest

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Jan. 27

The Battery Atlanta; 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

Braves Fest returns with a celebration of champions. The six-time National League East Champion Atlanta Braves will be on full display for fans at The Battery this weekend. You'll get to meet your favorite players, get their autographs and take photos. There will also be shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities throughout the day.

Did we mention admission and parking are both free? Learn more.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 21: A young fan gets Braves first baseman Matt Olson to autograph a jersey during the 2023 Braves Fest on January 21, 2023 at The Battery and Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Expand

Red Lace Burlesque Show

Every weekend

Red Lace Burlesque Show Atlanta; 5925 Peachtree Blvd, Atlanta, GA

Looking for an interactive show? The talented Red Lace burlesque dancers are inviting you to enter their cabaret.

"We always leave all of our attendees excited and wanting more," an organizer said. Learn more.

Bulls, Bands & Barrels

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 27

Gas South Arena; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

Welcome to the rodeo! The BBB is bringing out show horses, bull riders, and live music this weekend. Tickets are being sold here.

POSTPONED: Playboi Carti Concert

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

If you had tickets to see Atlanta's very own Playboi Carti on Jan. 27, event organizers have some unfortunate news for you. The show was postponed and a new date hasn't been set yet. On the brighter side, you won't have to purchase new tickets. Saturday's tickets can be used to get into the make-up concert when it is announced.

Trains, Trains, Trains

Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History; 2829 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw

9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Jan. 27-28

All aboard! The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History is open for all locomotive enthusiasts for its biggest event of the year: Trains, Trains, Trains. Check out the model train display and don't forget to visit the gift shop.

Lanta Gras Parade and Festival

12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27

Hosea L. Williams Drive NE from Kirkwood Road to Howard NE, Atlanta

Get ready to get your roll on. Atlanta is celebrating Mardi Gras early with the Lanta Gras Parade and Festival. You'll see Krewes, floats, decorated homes and plenty of NOLA cuisine. Learn more.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks

7 p.m. Jan. 27

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

The Hawks play the Mavericks this Thursday. Some fans are worried given the expected absence of Trae Young who recently suffered a concussion. How will the Hawks fare? Tickets are available here.

Look out for the Hawks' Injury Report posted on social media before every game.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Rapters

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 28

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

Sunday is Kids Night, the last one of the Hawks' season. The first 5,000 kids in attendance will get a cool prize. Tickets are being sold here.

The Atlanta Opera's La Bohème

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Jan. 28

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

How about a night at the Opera? This tragic Italian tale of four friends demands a standing ovation at the end. La bohème is performed in Italian with English supertitles. Learn more.

Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Jan. 28

Georgia Aquarium; 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta

Need some inspiration for your perfect day? They say the Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza is like the ultimate Pinterest board that came to life. You'll meet photographers, caterers, designers, decorators, and planners with exclusive deals and even have the opportunity to win all sorts of free treats for your wedding, like a honeymoon! Learn more.

Free Tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour

Until mid February

Any metro Atlanta-area Public Library

Kids, this one is for you! Jurassic World Live Tour is looking for readers. Through a partnership with metro Atlanta-area libraries, they're giving out free show tickets to some lucky children with a love for literature.

All you have to do is head to your nearest participating Atlanta Public Library and ask the librarian for a Jurassic World Live Tour Reward Club Card. Every book you take out and read will count toward your chance of free tickets.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jurassic World Live Tour (Credit: JWLT)

Once you've read at least five library books, you can take your World Live Tour Reward Club Card to Gas South Arena's box office starting on Feb. 19 and redeem it for the Feb. 23 show, the Feb. 24 show, or the Feb. 25 show.

The only catch is your favorite adult also has to buy a ticket. That way, you'll have someone safe to go with. Tickets can be purchased here.

Find the full list of participating libraries here.

Ice Skating in Olde Town

Olde Town Pavilion; Conyers

Until Feb. 11

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave – There are nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Ice Skating at Sugar Hill

The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill; Sugar Hill

Until Feb. 18

If you live closer to Sugar Hill, check out this outdoor skating rink. General admission is $12 and skate rentals are $3. Learn more.

WildWoods: AGLOW

Fernbank Museum of Natural History; 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Until Feb. 25

For a limited time, go on a multisensory adventure into the wonders of nature. This exhibit is a combination of the real environment, glowing displays, and mood music. Learn more.

License to Chill Snow Island

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands; 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Every weekend through February

Who says there's no snow in Georgia? Come on out to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, and don't forget your mittens! You can go tubing across "one of North America's longest snow rides," protect your fort with a snowball fight in Snowball Alley, and then make a pit stop for s'mores and a hot chocolate cocktail.

There are so many fun things to get into in Buford this weekend. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Hamilton at Fox Theatre

Jan. 30 - Feb. 25

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Welcome to February! The Fox Theatre is opening the month with a crowd favorite: 11 Tony Awards®, a Grammy®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors … need we say more? Ticket information is available here.

