Braves Fest, Lanta Gras, Alvin Ailey and a burlesque show: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for date night ideas, things to do in Atlanta for adults, or a way to get the kids out of the house and into something fun, we've got you covered. This weekend's lineup of Things to Do in metro Atlanta has something special for everyone.
Alvin Ailey at the Fox Theatre
Jan. 25-27
Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater is bringing four incredible performances to Atlanta. If you've never been to a show, Alvin Ailey dancers are second to none. They weave together the perfect combination of modern dance and paying homage to the African American experience.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Alvin Ailey dancers Coral Dolphin and James Gilmer rehearse "Following the Subtle Current Upstream" at New York City Center on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)
You'll get an extra special treat if you book on a night that CENTURY – featuring music from Ray Charles, Count Base and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – is performed. Learn more.
Other upcoming events at Fox Theatre:
- Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announces 2024/25 season at Fox Theatre
- Tickets now on sale for 'Beetlejuice' at Fox Theatre in Atlanta
- Tickets still available for 'Hamilton' at Fox Theatre, digital lottery details announced
Jurassic Quest
Jan. 26-28
Cobb Galleria Centre; 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta
Does your kiddo love dinosaurs? Bring them to Jurassic Quest, the world’s largest dino event with true-to-detail (and size!) dinosaurs. Little ones will enjoy bounce houses, games, rideable dinosaurs, coloring stations and the chance to dig up some "fossils."
Culture Collision Trade Show
Jan. 26-28
Cobb Galleria Centre; 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta
Whether you like sneakers, comics, collectibles or trading cards, Culture Collision is the event for you. For three days, you can lean into your inner big kid. Play basketball, party with a live DJ and meet some of your favorite celebrities. Learn more.
Braves Fest
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Jan. 27
The Battery Atlanta; 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta
Braves Fest returns with a celebration of champions. The six-time National League East Champion Atlanta Braves will be on full display for fans at The Battery this weekend. You'll get to meet your favorite players, get their autographs and take photos. There will also be shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities throughout the day.
Did we mention admission and parking are both free? Learn more.
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 21: A young fan gets Braves first baseman Matt Olson to autograph a jersey during the 2023 Braves Fest on January 21, 2023 at The Battery and Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Red Lace Burlesque Show
Every weekend
Red Lace Burlesque Show Atlanta; 5925 Peachtree Blvd, Atlanta, GA
Looking for an interactive show? The talented Red Lace burlesque dancers are inviting you to enter their cabaret.
"We always leave all of our attendees excited and wanting more," an organizer said. Learn more.
Bulls, Bands & Barrels
6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 27
Gas South Arena; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
Welcome to the rodeo! The BBB is bringing out show horses, bull riders, and live music this weekend. Tickets are being sold here.
POSTPONED: Playboi Carti Concert
State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
If you had tickets to see Atlanta's very own Playboi Carti on Jan. 27, event organizers have some unfortunate news for you. The show was postponed and a new date hasn't been set yet. On the brighter side, you won't have to purchase new tickets. Saturday's tickets can be used to get into the make-up concert when it is announced.
Trains, Trains, Trains
Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History; 2829 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw
9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Jan. 27-28
All aboard! The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History is open for all locomotive enthusiasts for its biggest event of the year: Trains, Trains, Trains. Check out the model train display and don't forget to visit the gift shop.
Lanta Gras Parade and Festival
12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27
Hosea L. Williams Drive NE from Kirkwood Road to Howard NE, Atlanta
Get ready to get your roll on. Atlanta is celebrating Mardi Gras early with the Lanta Gras Parade and Festival. You'll see Krewes, floats, decorated homes and plenty of NOLA cuisine. Learn more.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
7 p.m. Jan. 27
State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
The Hawks play the Mavericks this Thursday. Some fans are worried given the expected absence of Trae Young who recently suffered a concussion. How will the Hawks fare? Tickets are available here.
Look out for the Hawks' Injury Report posted on social media before every game.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Rapters
6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 28
State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
Sunday is Kids Night, the last one of the Hawks' season. The first 5,000 kids in attendance will get a cool prize. Tickets are being sold here.
The Atlanta Opera's La Bohème
3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Jan. 28
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
How about a night at the Opera? This tragic Italian tale of four friends demands a standing ovation at the end. La bohème is performed in Italian with English supertitles. Learn more.
Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Jan. 28
Georgia Aquarium; 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta
Need some inspiration for your perfect day? They say the Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza is like the ultimate Pinterest board that came to life. You'll meet photographers, caterers, designers, decorators, and planners with exclusive deals and even have the opportunity to win all sorts of free treats for your wedding, like a honeymoon! Learn more.
Free Tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour
Until mid February
Any metro Atlanta-area Public Library
Kids, this one is for you! Jurassic World Live Tour is looking for readers. Through a partnership with metro Atlanta-area libraries, they're giving out free show tickets to some lucky children with a love for literature.
All you have to do is head to your nearest participating Atlanta Public Library and ask the librarian for a Jurassic World Live Tour Reward Club Card. Every book you take out and read will count toward your chance of free tickets.
Jurassic World Live Tour (Credit: JWLT)
Once you've read at least five library books, you can take your World Live Tour Reward Club Card to Gas South Arena's box office starting on Feb. 19 and redeem it for the Feb. 23 show, the Feb. 24 show, or the Feb. 25 show.
The only catch is your favorite adult also has to buy a ticket. That way, you'll have someone safe to go with. Tickets can be purchased here.
Find the full list of participating libraries here.
Ice Skating in Olde Town
Olde Town Pavilion; Conyers
Until Feb. 11
Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave – There are nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.
Ice Skating at Sugar Hill
The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill; Sugar Hill
Until Feb. 18
If you live closer to Sugar Hill, check out this outdoor skating rink. General admission is $12 and skate rentals are $3. Learn more.
WildWoods: AGLOW
Fernbank Museum of Natural History; 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Until Feb. 25
For a limited time, go on a multisensory adventure into the wonders of nature. This exhibit is a combination of the real environment, glowing displays, and mood music. Learn more.
License to Chill Snow Island
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands; 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Every weekend through February
Who says there's no snow in Georgia? Come on out to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, and don't forget your mittens! You can go tubing across "one of North America's longest snow rides," protect your fort with a snowball fight in Snowball Alley, and then make a pit stop for s'mores and a hot chocolate cocktail.
There are so many fun things to get into in Buford this weekend. Learn more.
Sneak Peek to Next Week
Hamilton at Fox Theatre
Jan. 30 - Feb. 25
Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
Welcome to February! The Fox Theatre is opening the month with a crowd favorite: 11 Tony Awards®, a Grammy®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors … need we say more? Ticket information is available here.
Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.
