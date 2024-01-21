Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young suffers concussion; out indefinitely

article

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was diagnosed with a concussion after getting elbowed in the face during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be out indefinitely, the team said Sunday.

Young left Saturday night’s game with 8:43 remaining after taking a charge from Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and accidentally getting elbowed. Young stayed on the court for a few minutes and walked back to the locker room with the Hawks trailing by 25.

Young, who scored 15 points in the 116-95 loss , is averaging 26.9 points per game and is second in the league with 10.8 assists per game.

As part of the league’s concussion protocol, Young must show he is symptom-free before resuming basketball activities. There is no set timetable.

The Hawks (18-24) play at the Sacramento Kings (23-18) on Monday night.