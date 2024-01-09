Georgia Aquarium's Resident Pass now on sale, not just for GA residents
article
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Aquarium has brought back the Resident Pass.
For the cost of just one single-day general admission ticket, the Resident Pass provides admission for all of 2024 (with a few blackout dates).
Even better, residents in neighboring states (Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, North and South Carolina) can also purchase a Resident Pass.
The passes went on sale Jan. 9. The sale will end Jan. 31. Click here to purchase a pass.