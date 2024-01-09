Georgia Aquarium's Resident Pass now on sale, not just for GA residents

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:12 AM EST until THU 1:59 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
23
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:03 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:03 AM EST until TUE 10:08 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:36 PM EST until WED 9:19 AM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:55 AM EST, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:56 AM EST until THU 5:22 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:13 AM EST until TUE 8:44 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:34 AM EST until WED 4:22 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:59 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM EST until TUE 9:13 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:58 AM EST until WED 5:45 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:13 PM EST until WED 12:40 AM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:27 PM EST until WED 11:24 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:22 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:25 AM EST until TUE 10:53 PM EST, Cherokee County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Spalding County, Newton County, Lamar County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Georgia Aquarium's Resident Pass now on sale, not just for GA residents

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Fulton County
article

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Aquarium has brought back the Resident Pass.

For the cost of just one single-day general admission ticket, the Resident Pass provides admission for all of 2024 (with a few blackout dates).

Even better, residents in neighboring states (Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, North and South Carolina) can also purchase a Resident Pass.

The passes went on sale Jan. 9. The sale will end Jan. 31. Click here to purchase a pass. 