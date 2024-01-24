Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announces 2024/25 season at Fox Theatre

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced its lineup for the 2024/2025 season at Fox Theatre.

The lineup is set to feature the Atlanta premieres of "&Juliet," "Clue," "A Beautiful Noise," "Peter Pan," "'Twas The Night Before by Cirque du Soleil" and "Shucked," as well as the return of "Parade."

Season options include anticipated returns of "Disney's The Lion King," "Mama Mia!" and the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical "The Book of Mormon."

Nov. 29-Dec. 15, 2024: "'Twas The Night Before by Cirque du Soleil"

Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show based on the classic poem "A Visit from Saint Nicolas."

Jan. 7-12, 2025: "&Juliet"

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from "Schitt’s Creek," this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told.

Jan. 28-Feb. 2: "Clue"

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget!

Feb. 25-March 2: "Mama Mia!"

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA.

March 11-16: "A Beautiful Noise"

The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself.

April 1-6: "Parade"

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia.

April 22-27: "Peter Pan"

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

May 20-25: "Shucked"

"Shucked" is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls "flat out hilarious!" And nobody knows funny like economists.

2024/25 Season Options

Oct. 2-20: "Disney's The Lion King"

Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals.

June 24-29, 2025: "The Book of Mormon"

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

Seven show and eight show subscription packages are available. The wait list for the 2024/25 season is currently open. With a $49 deposit, new subscribers can guarantee their tickets for the 2024/2025 season. The deposit will also grant access to the best payment plan options with no additional fee or interest and can then be applied to the package cost at checkout. The deposit also includes a full money-back guarantee if the customer chooses not to purchase.

New subscriptions are expected to go on sale in late March. Prices start at $269 for the seven-show package.

Visit broadwayinatlanta.com for more information on signing up for the wait list.