Tickets now on sale for 'Beetlejuice' at Fox Theatre in Atlanta

The ghost-with-the-most is coming to Atlanta's Fox Theatre for one week only in March and tickets go on sale on Jan. 19.

"Beetlejuice" will play for a limited one-week engagement from March 19 through 24 as part of the 2023/2024 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ticket prices start at $31. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, by visiting foxtheatre.org/Beetlejuice or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.

The production is based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film and tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

"Beetlejuice" is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect; a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brow and Tony and Emmy Award® nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

"Beetlejuice" features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins; costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long; lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner; sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski; projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini; puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry; special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; associate director is Catie Davis and associate choreographer is Michael Fatica; casting by The Telsey Office.

Producers for "Beetlejuice" include Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and NETworks Presentations.