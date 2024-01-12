Tickets still available for 'Hamilton' at Fox Theatre

article

Tickets are still available for "Hamilton," which opens Jan. 30 at The Fox Theatre in downtown Atlanta.

Performances are scheduled through Feb. 25 and there is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. Tickets range from $39 to $179 with premiums from $199. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Click here for tickets.

"Hamilton" is the revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. It follows the rist of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

The musical is based on Rob Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

Other upcoming Regions Broadway in Atlanta productions include:

March 19-24: "Beetlejuice"

April 6-7: "Shrek"

April 16-21: "Six The Musical"

May 7-12: "To Kill A Mockingbird"

June 4-9: "Les Miserables"

July 30-Aug. 4: "Funny Girl"

