Tickets still available for 'Hamilton' at Fox Theatre

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Tickets are still available for "Hamilton," which opens Jan. 30 at The Fox Theatre in downtown Atlanta.

Performances are scheduled through Feb. 25 and there is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. Tickets range from $39 to $179 with premiums from $199. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Click here for tickets. 

"Hamilton" is the revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. It follows the rist of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

The musical is based on Rob Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

Other upcoming Regions Broadway in Atlanta productions include:

March 19-24: "Beetlejuice"

April 6-7: "Shrek"

April 16-21: "Six The Musical"

May 7-12: "To Kill A Mockingbird"

June 4-9: "Les Miserables"

July 30-Aug. 4: "Funny Girl"
 