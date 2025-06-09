Barrow County approves $182M budget for 2026 with no tax increase

The Brief The Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved a $182 million budget for Fiscal Year 2026, featuring no tax increase and a full rollback of the county’s millage rate. The budget allocates funds for infrastructure, public safety, and community improvements, including renovations at fire stations, new playground equipment, and enhancements for the Sheriff's Office. The fiscal plan emphasizes workforce development and departmental efficiency, with $19.3 million in TSPLOST funding for road resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, and road widening projects.



The Barrow County Board of Commissioners has approved a proposed $182 million budget for Fiscal Year 2026 that includes no tax increase and reflects what county officials describe as a conservative financial approach.

What we know:

The budget, which represents a $1.9 million decrease from the previous fiscal year, includes a full rollback of the county’s millage rate and allocates funding for infrastructure, public safety, and community improvements.

The fiscal plan, which takes effect July 1, funds renovations at Fire Stations 1 and 4, new playground equipment at Victor Lord Park, and new vehicles and software for the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. It also adds 23 new county positions—15 of them in the Sheriff’s Office.

What they're saying:

County officials say the budget also places a focus on workforce development and departmental efficiency to improve public services.

"One of the main goals of this year’s budget is the continued improvement of Barrow County’s infrastructure, including the appropriation of $19.3 million in TSPLOST funding for the continued resurfacing and paving of roads, rehabilitation of bridges and widening of key arteries that fall under the county’s jurisdiction," said Commission Chairman Pat Graham.

What's next:

A public hearing on the proposed budget was held on Monday at the Barrow County Historic Courthouse. A final vote is set for Tuesday, June 24.