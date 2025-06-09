Kennesaw man arrested for knife threat in road rage over slow driving

The Brief Giancarlo Russo, a Kennesaw resident, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after pulling a knife on a couple during a road rage incident over their slow driving. The couple de-escalated the situation by staying inside their vehicle, locking the doors, and taking a photo of Russo's license plate, which helped police identify and arrest him. Neighbors in the Legacy Park subdivision often drive slowly due to children playing and deer crossing, highlighting the uncommon nature of such aggressive behavior in the area.



A Kennesaw man is facing assault charges after police say he pulled a knife on a couple during a road rage incident in a quiet suburban neighborhood — all because he believed they were driving too slowly.

What we know:

The incident occurred Friday night in the Legacy Park subdivision, where a couple told police they were driving about 25 mph — 10 miles under the posted speed limit — when a vehicle began tailgating them.

"When they came to a stop sign, the car pulled up next to them and started yelling," said Officer David Buchanan of the Kennesaw Police Department. "The car eventually pulled in front of them and blocked them. He got out of the car and he was holding a knife."

Police said the man, later identified as 55-year-old Giancarlo Russo, was enraged over the couple’s speed.

"This is very uncommon in a subdivision," Buchanan noted, describing the encounter as a rare but alarming example of neighborhood road rage.

The couple, concerned for their safety, took a photo of the suspect’s license plate and provided it to police. Investigators traced the vehicle to Russo, who lived in the same subdivision. Officers later arrested him and charged him with aggravated assault and simple assault.

"Mr. Russo was charged for placing them in fear of their safety," Buchanan said.

The woman involved in the incident said the situation was frightening at the time because she and her husband were unsure how far the other driver would go. Both are safe and were not injured.

What they're saying:

Police praised the couple’s response, saying they de-escalated the situation by staying inside their vehicle, locking the doors, and avoiding confrontation.

"The victim was smart and stayed in the car, rolled up the windows and locked the doors," Buchanan added. "As in most of life, the cooler head will prevail."

Neighbors say slower speeds are common on that stretch of road, especially with children playing nearby and deer frequently crossing.

"We have quite a few deer that have been killed recently," one neighbor said, explaining why many drivers take extra caution.

What's next:

Police continue to urge drivers to stay calm and avoid escalating conflicts on the road, even in frustrating situations.