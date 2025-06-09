Barrow County faces backlash over proposed cuts to school resource officer funding

The Brief Barrow County plans to reduce funding for school resource officers, supporting only 12 of 25 positions, reversing a previous cost-sharing agreement with the school board. The decision follows the Board of Education's approval of eight new officers after a deadly shooting, increasing community demand for enhanced school security. The proposed funding cut would shift over $800,000 in costs to the Barrow County School Board, prompting community rallies and calls for prioritizing long-term safety solutions.



A contentious funding debate in Barrow County has ignited community concern over proposed changes to school safety staffing, with parents rallying to oppose a county plan that would cut funding for school resource officers.

What we know:

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is moving to scale back its share of funding for school resource officers, planning to support only 12 of the 25 positions beginning July 1. That marks a sharp reversal from a cost-sharing agreement established in 2017, in which the county and school board evenly split the cost of school-based law enforcement.

The decision comes just months after the Board of Education approved eight new officers in the wake of a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School — an event that intensified community demands for heightened school security.

What they're saying:

"Our students deserve to feel supported, safe and respected now more than ever," one parent said during a community rally Monday night. "Announcing budget cuts and reductions during the summer, when students should be enjoying a break, adds unnecessary stress and sends the wrong message about our priorities."

The proposed shift would place more than $800,000 in additional costs on the Barrow County School Board to continue the existing level of officer staffing. School officials have stated they remain committed to keeping the SRO program in place.

"We are confident the Board of Education will provide a safe and secure school environment for students in Barrow County with effective and efficient use of taxpayer money," another parent said.

What's next:

During the rally, families urged elected officials to prioritize long-term solutions that reflect the county’s values and maintain transparency throughout the process.

The county government says the budget proposal remains under review and will be finalized in the next two weeks. Meanwhile, families with children in the district say they are left waiting — and worrying — about how the final decision will affect campus safety.

