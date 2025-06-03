Proposed funding shift threatens security in Barrow County Schools

The Brief The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is proposing to fund only 12 of the 25 school resource officer positions, altering the previous 50-50 cost-sharing agreement with the school system. School district leaders express concerns that reduced funding could compromise campus security and necessitate finding alternative funding sources. The commission will discuss the funding changes at their next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.



The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss changes to the funding arrangement for school resource officers, raising concerns among school officials who say the county is backing away from a longstanding safety partnership.

What we know:

Under the county’s new proposal, officials plan to fund only 12 of the 25 existing school resource officer (SRO) positions. That would mark a significant shift from the 50-50 cost-sharing agreement established in 2017 between the county and the Barrow County School System.

School district leaders say the reduction could strain campus security efforts and force the district to either cut back on officer presence or find new funding sources.

No final decision has been made.

Dig deeper:

The discussion comes less than a year after a tragedy at Apalachee High School, where two teachers and two students were killed. The incident intensified calls for stronger safety measures and a sustained law enforcement presence in Barrow County schools.

FOX 5 previously reported that the school board has pressed the county to maintain its financial commitment, citing rising personnel costs and an increased need for officers across campuses.

What's next:

The commission is expected to take up the issue at its next scheduled meeting.

That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

