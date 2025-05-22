Apalachee High School holds first graduation since mass shooting

article

The Brief Apalachee High School’s Class of 2025 will graduate in the first commencement since a mass shooting in September that killed two students and two teachers. Attendees must present tickets and pass through weapons detection systems as part of increased safety measures. The ceremony will pay tribute to the victims while celebrating the strength and accomplishments of the graduating class.



Apalachee High School’s Class of 2025 will walk the stage on Thursday in a graduation ceremony marked by both celebration and solemn remembrance.

What we know:

This year’s commencement will be the first held since a deadly mass shooting in September that claimed the lives of two students and two teachers. The tragedy continues to weigh heavily on the school community, making the event a particularly emotional milestone for students, families, and staff.

Security was heightened for the ceremony. All attendees were required to present a ticket and pass through the school’s weapons detection system before entering the venue, part of ongoing efforts to ensure student safety in the aftermath of the shooting.

School officials say the ceremony will honor the memories of those lost while celebrating the resilience and achievements of the graduating class.

