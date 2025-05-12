New scholarship honors coach killed in Apalachee HS shooting

article

The Brief A new scholarship honors Apalachee High assistant coach Richard ‘Ricky’ Aspinwall, who was killed in a 2024 shooting. The fund was created by former coach Derek Tiller and his wife at Wofford College, where Tiller played football. The scholarship is designated for a high school senior offensive lineman planning to play at Wofford.



A new scholarship has been created in memory of Apalachee High School assistant football coach and math teacher Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall, one of four people killed in a tragic shooting last year.

What we know:

The endowed scholarship was established by Derek Tiller and his wife, Sarah, according to Gwinnett Daily Post.

Tiller, a former Gwinnett County high school football coach, was a close friend of Aspinwall. The scholarship fund has been set up at Wofford College, where Tiller once played football.

The scholarship is specifically intended for a high school senior offensive lineman who plans to play football at Wofford, offering support to student-athletes who embody the spirit and dedication Aspinwall brought to the game.

The backstory:

Four people – two students and two teachers – were killed last September at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. The accused killer was a 14-year-old student, Colt Gray, at the school. He was arrested after the shooting. His father, Colin Gray, was also arrested for buying the gun used in the shooting despite knowing his son was a possible danger to others and had a fascination to school shooters.

More Information:

For more information on the scholarship, email Derek Tiller at DerekTiller61@gmail.com.