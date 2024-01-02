Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat this month | January 2024

Here is the latest restaurant news from around metro Atlanta. If you would like to submit information for publication, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

EVENTS

Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs has announced that it is reopening Jan. 10. They say they were forced to close in October because one their main distribution partners did not pay them for their product. Their Tucker location will not reopen.

Cooks & Soldiers is bringing back its beloved Tamborrad Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Join the pintxo experts for the ninth year and transport to the bustling streets of San Sebastián for signature bites & Basque specialties including: pan con tomate, paella, pork cheek croquetas, albondigas and caña klasikoa (grilled bread topped with goat cheese, roasted tomato, green pepper, red onion marmalade & pistachio) alongside live music, specialty gin-tonics, wine & more! General admission ($50 per ticket, includes unlimited food) and VIP ($70 per ticket, includes unlimited food & drinks).

NEW RESTAURANTS

The Outlet Bar from the esteemed team at Truck & Tap is now open inside the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta's 915 Food Hall. The bar offers beers, spirits, cocktails, and coffee. Outlet Bar joins the ranks of the half-dozen fast-casual dining options available at the Food Hall, including renowned establishments such as Charleys Philly Steaks, FresqO' Burgers, FresqO' Fresh, FresqO' Pizza, FresqO' Smoothie, and FresqO' Wings.

The Velvet Hippo, an outdoor counter-service sandwich spot and cocktail bar is now open on North Avondale Road. Menu highlights include turkey, pepperoni and provolone hoagie, Vietnamese-style fried fish sandwich, Moroccan lamb burger, smoked sweet potato hummus, crispy fingerling potatoes, apple brandy hot toddy, and Smuggler Donn, made with rum, grapefruit, lime and cinnamon syrup.

Aberdeen Steakhouse is now open in Milton. Menu highlights at the classic upscale steakhouse include oysters, lobster beignets, prime filet mignon carpaccio, chilled seafood, Chesapeake Bay crab bisque, 38 oz, prime Tomahaw ribeye, 16 oz. prime Delmonico ribeye, 22 oz. prime bone-in ribeye, loser tails, North Atlantic salmon, roasted Belle Evan's chicken, roasted duck, and more.

Illy's first Georgia location is now open at Atlantic Station. The cafe offers Italian coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner and made-in-house pastries.

NEW MENU ITEMS

Tucker Brewing Company is offering its first non-alcoholic beer named Fermentation without Representation or FWR starting Jan. 3. The new refreshing drink is a light-bodied, full-flavor beer with a crisp finish: ABV 0.46%, IBU: 16 and 108 calories. Additionally, their New Year's Resolution Menu features Brussel sprouts & grapefruit salad, a blackened shrimp bowl, and whipped goat cheese served on toasted sourdough.

OTHER NEWS

The Wurst Beer Hall in Poncey-Highland neighborhood has closed after less than a year. Accoding to their social media post, they are exploring alternative concepts and will reopen in spring of 2024. The Best Sandwich Shop, which is located next door, will remain open.

Bocado is closing in Alpharetta on Jan. 2. No reason was given but it appears Bocado may reopen in Sandy Springs in early 2024. Bocado originally opened as Bocado Burger in 2014 but rebranded in 2022.

Three restaurants in the metro Atlanta area will be visited by America's Best Restaurants in early January. ABR is a who that brings attention to local, independently-owned restaurants. The restaurants are Man Chun Hong in Doraville; Musulynn's International Restaurant in Covington; and Woodstock's J.D.'s Bar-B-Que. The restaurants' finished episodes will be announced on their Facebook page and America's Best Restaurants' website.

Little Rey Buckhead is targeting a spring 2024 opening in the Northcreek Office Park on Northside Parkway. Little Rey is often referred to as Superica's "favorite cousin" and the menu is inspired by northern Mexico. Menu offerings include wood-roasted chicken al carbon, al carbon tacos, traditional street-style tacos, salads, fresh salsa, hand-made tortillas, breakfast tacos, pancakes, frozen margaritas and more.

Starting in February, Chefs Market will take place every weekend in the Railpark at Pullman Yards on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons. The farmers market-meets-bustling bazaar will expand from its current model to include a wide array of cultures and cuisines while focusing on highlighting small businesses, local artisans, purveyors, and beyond. Chefs Market is on the lookout for chefs, artists, farmers, and creators to join them in creating a truly unique experience for Atlantans! The market is now taking applications for the 2024 series.

Atlanta-based pastry pop-up Galette has announced that it will open its first brick-and-mortar bakery in Avondale Estates in the summer.