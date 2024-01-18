New year, new food: Roswell Restaurant Weeks spotlights city’s best eats

What’s better than a week of supporting local restaurants and trying new food? Easy: nearly two-and-a-half weeks of doing both!

Roswell Restaurants Weeks — billed as the largest event of its kind in metro Atlanta — launches Thursday and runs through Saturday, Feb. 3, spotlighting Roswell’s diverse and thriving culinary scene. The annual event is presented by economic development agency Roswell Inc. and marketing organization Visit Roswell, and was expanded from one week to multiple weeks back in 2021 as a way to allow diners to support even more local restaurants.

The concept of Roswell Restaurants Weeks is simple: participating restaurants offer a limited-time prix fixe (fixed price) menu highlighting customer favorites, signature dishes, and some new creations – essentially serving as a way to introduce new patrons to their cuisine.

"This is just a great way to kind of get out, try some new things on the menu, try some familiar favorites, and continue supporting these restaurants that have given so much to the community," Visit Roswell executive director Andy Williams told us back in 2022.

And with more than 40 restaurants participating this year, we need every bit of those two-and-a-half weeks to try as many as possible! Two of our favorites on the list are Table & Main and Osteria Mattone, both owned and operated by RO Hospitality; Table & Main has been a Roswell staple since 2011, and Osteria Mattone followed in 2013.

Of course, we had to stop at both restaurants this morning – along with the delicious new Doodle Pies – to help kick off this year’s Roswell Restaurants Weeks — click the video player in this article to check out our delicious live segments on Good Day Atlanta. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.