Atlanta-area public libraries giving out free tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour

Jurassic World Live Tour is looking for Atlanta's youngest readers. Through a partnership with metro Atlanta-area libraries, they're giving out free show tickets to children with a love for literature.

The competition is on: All you have to do is head to your nearest participating Atlanta Public Library and ask the librarian for a Jurassic World Live Tour Reward Club Card. Every book you take out and read will count toward your chance of free tickets.

Once you've read at least five library books, you can take your World Live Tour Reward Club Card to Gas South Arena's box office starting on Feb. 19 and redeem it for the Feb. 23 show, the Feb. 24 show, or the Feb. 25 show.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jurassic World Live Tour (Credit: JWLT)

The only catch is your favorite adult also has to buy a ticket, so you'll have someone safe to go with. Tickets can be purchased here.

Here are the participating local libraries: