Atlanta-area public libraries giving out free tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour
ATLANTA - Jurassic World Live Tour is looking for Atlanta's youngest readers. Through a partnership with metro Atlanta-area libraries, they're giving out free show tickets to children with a love for literature.
The competition is on: All you have to do is head to your nearest participating Atlanta Public Library and ask the librarian for a Jurassic World Live Tour Reward Club Card. Every book you take out and read will count toward your chance of free tickets.
Once you've read at least five library books, you can take your World Live Tour Reward Club Card to Gas South Arena's box office starting on Feb. 19 and redeem it for the Feb. 23 show, the Feb. 24 show, or the Feb. 25 show.
Jurassic World Live Tour (Credit: JWLT)
The only catch is your favorite adult also has to buy a ticket, so you'll have someone safe to go with. Tickets can be purchased here.
Here are the participating local libraries:
- Adams Park Branch Library, 2231 Campbellton Rd., Atlanta, Georgia 30303
- Adamsville-Collier Heights Branch Library, 3424 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331
- Alpharetta Branch Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009
- Auburn Public Library, 24 5th St, Auburn, Georgia 30011
- Azalea Regional Library System, 1121 East Ave., Madison, Georgia 30650
- Braselton Library, 15 Brassie Ln, Braselton, Georgia 30517
- Buchanan-Haralson Public Library, 145 Van Wert Street, Buchanan, Georgia 30113
- Buckhead Branch Library, 269 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30305
- Centralhatchee Public Library, 171 Notnomis Road, Franklin, Georgia 30217
- College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park, Georgia 30337
- Commerce Public Library, 1344 S Broad Street, Commerce, Georgia 30529
- Coweta Public Library System - Central Library, 85 Literary Lane, Newnan, Georgia 30265
- Crossroads Public Library, 909 Harmony Grove Church Rd, Acworth, Georgia 30101
- Dogwood Branch Library, 1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, Atlanta, Georgia 30318
- East Atlanta Branch Library, 400 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316
- East Point Branch Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point, Georgia 30344
- East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076
- Evelyn G Lowery Library at Cascade, 3665 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331
- Fairburn Branch Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, Georgia 30213
- Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, Georgia 30034
- Fortson Public Library, 61 McDonough St, Hampton, Georgia 30228
- Fulton County Central Library, 1 Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta, Georgia 30303
- Gladys S. Dennard Branch Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City, Georgia 30291
- Gwinnett County Public Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046
- Hapeville Branch Library, 525 King Arnold Street, Hapeville, Georgia 30354
- Jefferson Public Library, 1000 Washington St, Jefferson, Georgia 30549
- Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon, 980 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30306
- Kirkwood Branch Library, 11 Kirkwood Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30317
- Lithia Springs Public Library, 7100 Turner Dr, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122
- Louise Watley Branch Library at Southeast, 1463 Pryor Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30315
- Martin Luther King Jr Branch Library, 409 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta, Georgia 30312
- Mechanicsville Branch Library, 400 Formwalt St SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30312
- Metropolitan Branch Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia 30310
- Milton Branch Library, 855 Mayfield Rd., Milton, Georgia 30009
- Monroe County Library, 62 West Main Street, Forsyth, Georgia 31029
- Neva Lomason Memorial Library, 710 Rome Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117
- New Georgia Public Library, 94 Ridge Rd, Dallas, Georgia 30157
- Northeast/Spruill Oaks Branch Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek, Georgia 30022
- Northside Branch Library, 3295 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30327
- Northwest Branch Library, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318
- Ocee Branch Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Rd., Johns Creek, Georgia 30005
- Palmetto Branch Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy, Palmetto, Georgia 30268
- Peachtree Branch Library, 1315 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30309
- Peachtree City Library, 201 Willowbend Rd, Peachtree City, Georgia 30269
- Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross St, Roswell, Georgia 30075
- Ruth Holder Public Library, 337 Sage St, Temple, Georgia 30179
- Sandy Springs Branch Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328
- Statham Public Library, 1928 Railroad Street, Statham, Georgia 30666
- Washington Park Branch Library, 1116 M. L. King Jr. Drive, S.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30314
- West End Branch Library, 525 Peeples Street SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30310
- Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30331