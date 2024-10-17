Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Oct. 18-20, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for things to do in metro Atlanta? This guide has you covered with an exciting mix of festivals, food events, concerts, comedy shows, theater performances, and sports. From haunted houses and Halloween parades to foodie celebrations and live music from legends like Stevie Wonder, there's something for everyone.
FESTIVALS
Atlanta Horror Festival
When: Oct. 18-31
Where: 2903 RN Martin Street, East Point
What: The Atlanta Horror Festival offers a variety of spooky fun, including food trucks, vendors, games, live music, haunted houses, and a horror-themed parade.
How Much: General admission is free; tickets required for the haunted house experience.
Not Your Mother's Art Festival
When: Oct. 18
Where: Slow Pour Brewing, 407 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville
What: This free art festival challenges expectations by blending unusual and unexpected elements in a vibrant, immersive environment.
Stone Mountain Scottish Festival and Highland Games
When: Oct. 19-20
Where: Stone Mountain Park
What: Celebrate Scottish heritage at this annual festival featuring traditional athletic competitions like caber tossing, Highland dancing, piping and drumming, arts and crafts, and authentic Scottish foods. Enjoy live entertainment, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.
Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade
When: Oct. 19-20
Where: Moreland Avenue
What: This two-day event features local artists, food trucks, and live music. The renowned Halloween parade, a highlight of the festival, will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Brookhaven International Festival and 5K
When: Oct. 19-20
Where: Peachtree Creek Greenway (Parking at 1801 Corporate Square Boulevard)
What: A celebration of global cultures with live performances, international cuisine, an art walk, interactive art activities, and a Kidz Zone. The festival also features health screenings, vendors, and a 5K race to kick off the festivities.
Pine Lake Lakefest
When: Oct. 19-20
Where: Lakeshore Drive, Pine Lake
What: Enjoy two days of activities including live music, an artists' market, health and wellness vendors, food trucks, chalk art, and sand sculptures.
Sugar Rush Arts Festival
When: Oct. 18-20
Where: 5039 W. Broad Street, Sugar Hill
What: The festival opens with the Nightmare on Broad Street Film Festival at Eagle Theatre, followed by a free concert at The Bowl. The event includes over 100 vendors selling arts, crafts, and local goods, plus inflatables, a pumpkin patch, and an animal show.
Johns Creek Arts Festival
When: Oct. 19-20
Where: Atlanta Athletic Club Fields, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek
What: Featuring more than 140 artisans from across the nation, offering unique handcrafted items.
More Info
National Black Arts Festival - Celebration Under the Stars
When: Oct. 19
Where: Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road SW, Atlanta
What: This upscale garden party features live performances, an artisan vendor market, fine art print sales, food, and drinks.
How Much: Tickets start at $45
EVENTS
AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run
When: Oct. 19
Where: Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta
What: The 33rd annual AIDS Walk Atlanta features performances by award-winning rapper Lil' Kim and aims to raise over $1 million for HIV/AIDS awareness and services.
How Much: Donations encouraged; registration required for the walk/run
FuelFest
When: Oct. 19
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton
What: This event combines automotive culture with live music, drifting and drag racing, appearances by "Fast & Furious" stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker, a massive car show, drift ride-alongs, and interactive activities. Over 700 custom cars and trucks will be on display.
How Much: Tickets start at $35 (free for kids 12 and under)
FOODIE EVENTS
Municipal Market of Atlanta 100-Year Anniversary Celebration
When: Oct. 18
Where: 209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta
What: Celebrate the market’s centennial with guided historical tours, food tastings, and a special appearance by Mayor Andre Dickens.
Skip's Chicago Dogs 45th Anniversary Celebration
When: Oct. 18
Where: Avondale Town Green Pavilion, Avondale Estates
What: Mark 45 years of Skip’s Chicago Dogs with live music, hot dogs, balloons, and family fun in the pavilion area.
A Taste of Chamblee
When: Oct. 19
Where: Chamblee City Hall
What: A local food festival offering tastings from various restaurants, along with live music and family-friendly activities.
Atlanta Mimosa Festival
When: Oct. 19
Where: Atlantic Station, Pinnacle Lot
What: Sample a variety of mimosas, enjoy live music, and dance in the silent disco.
How Much: $55 in advance, $65 at the door (if available)
Hapeville's Downtown Live: Chili Cook-Off
When: Oct. 19
Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville
What: Sample various chili recipes, enjoy live music by Tyson Halford and Kate and Corey, and support Family Life Ministries' efforts to provide necessities to those in need.
How Much: Free admission; food prices vary
Cars & 'Q for the Cause
When: Oct. 19
Where: 5200 Roberts Drive, Atlanta
What: A car show with barbecue, beer, and live entertainment, raising funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
How Much: Tickets range from $20 to $40
MUSIC
Sheila E. & The E-Train
When: Oct. 17-18
Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE
What: Sheila E., often called the "Queen of Percussion," brings her energetic performance, drawing on collaborations with music legends like Prince.
How Much: Starts at $60
Josh Ross
When: Oct. 18
Where: Eddie's Attic
What: Canadian singer-songwriter Josh Ross performs with special guest Brandon Wisham, bringing Nashville-inspired tunes to the metro area.
How Much: Starts at $22.50
Diplo
When: Oct. 18
Where: Underground Atlanta
What: DJ Diplo delivers a genre-blending set with his signature high-energy performance.
How Much: Tickets start at $99
COMEDY
13th Annual Laughing Skull Comedy Festival
When: Oct. 17-20
Where: Multiple locations in Atlanta
What: A showcase of 50 comedians across venues, including Comedy Clubhouse and KOS Smyrna.
How Much: Tickets start at $20
The Mary Mack Comedy Show
When: Oct. 18
Where: Strand Theatre, Marietta
What: Mary Mack performs her unique comedy style, drawing from appearances at Just for Laughs and HBO’s Andy Kaufman Awards.
How Much: Tickets start at $25
THEATER
Georgia Metro Dance Theatre's "Dracula"
When: Oct. 18-20
Where: Kennesaw State University, Marietta
What: A haunting ballet adaptation of Bram Stoker’s "Dracula," performed by the Georgia Metro Dance Theatre.
How Much: Tickets start at $32.50
SPORTS
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame
When: Oct. 19
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
What: Georgia Tech takes on Notre Dame during Family Weekend.
How Much: Tickets start at $34
Red Bull Know Your Roll
When: Oct. 19
Where: Dome Atlanta
What: Pairs of skaters compete with routines judged on style, technical skills, and musicality.
How Much: Free admission with RSVP
COMING UP
Southside Theatre Guild presents "Misery"
When: Oct. 24-Nov. 2
Where: Fairburn
What: A thrilling stage adaptation of Stephen King's "Misery," promising chills and surprises for the audience.
How Much: Tickets start at $13
West Fest
When: Oct. 26
Where: Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville
What: A celebration of Western culture with music, Native American dances, a birds of prey show, and an O.K. Corral reenactment. Vendors will offer handcrafted goods, jams, and more.
How Much: General admission is $16
Artist Talk with Melvin Toledo
When: Oct. 27
Where: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
What: Melvin Toledo discusses his creative process and inspiration behind "The Stars of America" exhibit.
