Halloween festivities & haunted houses in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024

By
Updated  September 24, 2024 6:58am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - This is a list of Halloween festivities and haunted houses in metro Atlanta and North Georgia:

HAUNTED HOUSES

Netherworld Haunted House

  • When: Open on select nights through October.
  • Where: 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain
  • What: One of the most famous haunted attractions, offering multiple themed haunts with detailed sets, animatronics, and live actors.
  • More Info

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

  • When: Select nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3
  • Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
  • What: Halloween attractions for all ages, including haunted houses, scare zones, and live shows.
  • More Info

Nightmare's Gate Haunted House

  • When: Open weekends starting Sept. 21
  • Where: 3844 Longview Drive, Douglasville
  • What: One of the scariest haunted attractions in Georgia, offering intense frights with a variety of terrifying themes in 3 different haunted houses at one location.
  • More Info

13 Stories Haunted House

  • When: Open weekends and select nights in October.
  • Where: 320 Temple Ave., Newnan
  • What: Featuring multiple terrifying experiences, including an intense asylum-themed attraction.
  • More Info

Camp Blood Haunted House

  • When: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Sept. 19 to Nov. 2
  • Where: 2277 Whooping Creek Road, Carrollton
  • What: A terrifying 1/2-mile trail through the woods, featuring monsters, ghouls, and jump scares. Home of the haunted hillbillies and dead rednecks.
  • More Info

Folklore Haunted House

  • When: Open weekends and select nights through October.
  • Where: 5389 N Main Street, Acworth
  • What: Three haunted house experiences in one location, known for incredible detail and high-quality scares.
  • More Info

Paranoia Haunted House

  • When: Open weekends and select nights through October.
  • Where: 2075 Marietta Hwy., Canton
  • What: Offering terrifying walk-through attractions packed with jump scares and creepy props.
  • More Info

Terror Mills Haunted House

  • When: Oct. 3-31 (select nights)
  • Where: 820 N. Mulberry Street, Jackson
  • What: Navigate through the eerie halls of an abandoned school with restless spirits, sinister surprises, and bone-chilling thrills at every turn. Tickets are $25 per person.
  • More Info

Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

  • When: Oct. 3-26 (weekends)
  • Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
  • What: Nonprofit haunted house with a Circus-themed tent maze, featuring surprises and thrills at every twist.
  • More Info

7th Gate Haunted House

  • When: Opens Oct. 4
  • Where: 1595 Oostanaula Bend Rd SW, Calhoun
  • What: Experience a haunting journey through interactive sets and chilling scenarios at this Calhoun-based attraction.
  • More Info

Dread Hollow

  • When: Opens Sept. 2024
  • Where: 321 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN
  • What: A nationally-ranked haunted attraction just over the Georgia-Tennessee border, featuring immersive haunted experiences and horror-themed escape rooms.
  • More Info

Haunted Trails @ Old Car City

  • When: Opens Oct. 4
  • Where: 3098 Hwy 411 E, White
  • What: A spooky adventure through haunted trails, filled with unexpected frights.
  • More Info

CORN MAZES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES

Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze

  • When: Sept. 14-Nov. 10
  • Where: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville, GA
  • What: A 15-acre field of corn that has approximately 6 miles of trails. Available day and night, completely separate from the Dark Rows Haunted Trail.
  • More Info

Cagle's Dairy Farm

  • When: Sept. 20-Nov. 3 (Fridays through Sundays)
  • Where: 5267 Conns Creek Road, Ball Ground
  • What: Corn maze, pumpkins, wagon rides, bonfires, animal barnyard, and more.More Info

Copper Creek Farm

  • When: Sept. 21-Nov. 2
  • Where: 1514 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun
  • What: Corn maze and haunted maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, pony rides, milking barn, Cinderella carriage, bubble barn, and miniature pony.
  • More Info

Dickey Farms

  • When: Sept. 21-Nov. 3
  • Where: 3440 Musella Road, Musella
  • What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride, corn cannon, duck races, gemstone mining, and more.
  • More Info

Pettit Creek Farms

  • When: Closed Mondays
  • Where: 337 Cassville Road, Cartersville
  • What: Pumpkin fest, corn and hay mazes, duck races, corn hole, scarecrow building, stick pony racing, corn pit, Cinderella carriage, and more.
  • More Info

Sleepy Hollow Farm

  • When: Sept. 21-Nov. 2
  • Where: 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs
  • What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, tractor rides, farm animals, country store, scavenger hunt, kids' games, and more.
  • More Info

Washington Farms

  • When: Sept. 21-Nov. 3
  • Where: 5691 Hog Mountain Road, Bogart
  • What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, cow train, and petting zoo.
  • More Info

FESTIVALS, ART MARKETS & EVENTS

Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park

  • When: Select dates from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3
  • Where: Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain
  • What: Family-friendly event with a nighttime parade, pumpkin light show, and other glowing experiences.
  • More Info

A Very Berry Halloween

  • When: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12
  • Where: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta
  • What: Enjoy a wicked good time with The Singing Strawberries while sipping potions.More Info

Acworth Halloween Jamboree

  • When: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19
  • Where: Logan Farm Park, downtown Acworth
  • What: Games, music, food, and costume contests.
  • More Info

Fall-O-Ween Festival

  • When: Oct. 19
  • Where: Swift-Cantrell Park, Kennesaw
  • What: A family-friendly Halloween festival with costume contests, candy, and various activities for kids.
  • More Info

Abnormal Market and Uncommon Bazaar

  • When: Oct. 19-20
  • Where: Old Fourth Ward Park
  • What: A Halloween-themed art market in association with the Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Festival, featuring unique crafts, spooky art, and local makers.
  • More Info

Zoo Atlanta's Boo at the Zoo

  • When: Oct. 19, 20, 26, and 27
  • Where: Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta
  • What: A family-friendly Halloween festival with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, and themed entertainment.
  • More Info

Old School Saturday: Pre-Halloween Costume Party

  • When: 9 p.m. Oct. 19
  • Where: Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
  • What: A throwback party featuring music from the '70s, '80s, and '90s with a Halloween costume theme.More Info

L5P Halloween Festival and Parade

  • When: Oct. 19-20
  • Where: Little Five Points
  • What: A popular Halloween festival with a costume parade, live music, art vendors, and more spooky-themed activities.
  • More Info

Grant Park Halloween Lantern Parade

  • When: Oct. 21
  • Where: Grant Park, Atlanta
  • What: A creative lantern parade that lights up the park, featuring costumed characters, music, and festive activities.
  • More Info

Midtown Halloween Block Party

  • When: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 25
  • Where: Politan Row at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
  • What: Dress up for a night of fantasy and mischief in Midtown Atlanta.More Info

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

  • When: 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25
  • Where: The Chapel on Sycamore
  • What: Candlelight Concerts featuring music by Michael Jackson, Charles Gounod, Danny Elfman, and more.More Info

Howl on the Green

  • When: Oct. 25
  • Where: Duluth Town Green, Duluth
  • What: Family-friendly event with trick-or-treating, performances, and a pet costume contest.
  • More Info

Sips Under the Sea Halloween Party

  • When: Oct. 25 and Oct. 31
  • Where: Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta
  • What: Two evenings of Halloween fun at the Georgia Aquarium with costumes and cocktails. Must be 21 or older.More Info

Atlanta's Biggest Halloween Party and Monster Ball

  • When: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 26
  • Where: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta
  • What: A massive Halloween party with contests, live DJs, and free drinks for VIP ticket holders before midnight.More Info

Candela Haunted Mansion

  • When: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 26
  • Where: 269 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta
  • What: A Latin fusion Halloween party with tickets starting at $20.More Info

Benteen Park Fall Fest

  • When: Oct. 26
  • Where: Benteen Park
  • What: A fall festival with live music, an artist market, and food vendors. Perfect for some Halloween shopping and fun.
  • More Info

Dinner and a BOOvie

  • When: Oct. 26
  • Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
  • What: Enjoy a fun Halloween-themed event featuring trick-or-treating and a family-friendly movie in the park.
  • More Info

Spooky Springs

  • When: Oct. 26
  • Where: Abernathy Greenway Playable Art Park
  • What: A family-friendly Halloween event with trick-or-treat stations, food trucks, and entertainment for young trick-or-treaters.
  • More Info

BOO Fest

  • When: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St.
  • What: The biggest Halloween celebration in Lawrenceville, featuring costumes and family-friendly activities.
  • More Info

If you would like to submit information for this list, please send an email (using the format above) to joyce.lupiani@fox.com. 