Halloween festivities & haunted houses in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024
ATLANTA - This is a list of Halloween festivities and haunted houses in metro Atlanta and North Georgia:
HAUNTED HOUSES
Netherworld Haunted House
- When: Open on select nights through October.
- Where: 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain
- What: One of the most famous haunted attractions, offering multiple themed haunts with detailed sets, animatronics, and live actors.
- More Info
Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia
- When: Select nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3
- Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
- What: Halloween attractions for all ages, including haunted houses, scare zones, and live shows.
- More Info
Nightmare's Gate Haunted House
- When: Open weekends starting Sept. 21
- Where: 3844 Longview Drive, Douglasville
- What: One of the scariest haunted attractions in Georgia, offering intense frights with a variety of terrifying themes in 3 different haunted houses at one location.
- More Info
13 Stories Haunted House
- When: Open weekends and select nights in October.
- Where: 320 Temple Ave., Newnan
- What: Featuring multiple terrifying experiences, including an intense asylum-themed attraction.
- More Info
Camp Blood Haunted House
- When: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Sept. 19 to Nov. 2
- Where: 2277 Whooping Creek Road, Carrollton
- What: A terrifying 1/2-mile trail through the woods, featuring monsters, ghouls, and jump scares. Home of the haunted hillbillies and dead rednecks.
- More Info
Folklore Haunted House
- When: Open weekends and select nights through October.
- Where: 5389 N Main Street, Acworth
- What: Three haunted house experiences in one location, known for incredible detail and high-quality scares.
- More Info
Paranoia Haunted House
- When: Open weekends and select nights through October.
- Where: 2075 Marietta Hwy., Canton
- What: Offering terrifying walk-through attractions packed with jump scares and creepy props.
- More Info
Terror Mills Haunted House
- When: Oct. 3-31 (select nights)
- Where: 820 N. Mulberry Street, Jackson
- What: Navigate through the eerie halls of an abandoned school with restless spirits, sinister surprises, and bone-chilling thrills at every turn. Tickets are $25 per person.
- More Info
Four Scythes Haunted Attraction
- When: Oct. 3-26 (weekends)
- Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
- What: Nonprofit haunted house with a Circus-themed tent maze, featuring surprises and thrills at every twist.
- More Info
7th Gate Haunted House
- When: Opens Oct. 4
- Where: 1595 Oostanaula Bend Rd SW, Calhoun
- What: Experience a haunting journey through interactive sets and chilling scenarios at this Calhoun-based attraction.
- More Info
Dread Hollow
- When: Opens Sept. 2024
- Where: 321 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN
- What: A nationally-ranked haunted attraction just over the Georgia-Tennessee border, featuring immersive haunted experiences and horror-themed escape rooms.
- More Info
Haunted Trails @ Old Car City
- When: Opens Oct. 4
- Where: 3098 Hwy 411 E, White
- What: A spooky adventure through haunted trails, filled with unexpected frights.
- More Info
CORN MAZES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES
Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze
- When: Sept. 14-Nov. 10
- Where: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville, GA
- What: A 15-acre field of corn that has approximately 6 miles of trails. Available day and night, completely separate from the Dark Rows Haunted Trail.
- More Info
Cagle's Dairy Farm
- When: Sept. 20-Nov. 3 (Fridays through Sundays)
- Where: 5267 Conns Creek Road, Ball Ground
- What: Corn maze, pumpkins, wagon rides, bonfires, animal barnyard, and more.More Info
Copper Creek Farm
- When: Sept. 21-Nov. 2
- Where: 1514 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun
- What: Corn maze and haunted maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, pony rides, milking barn, Cinderella carriage, bubble barn, and miniature pony.
- More Info
Dickey Farms
- When: Sept. 21-Nov. 3
- Where: 3440 Musella Road, Musella
- What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride, corn cannon, duck races, gemstone mining, and more.
- More Info
Pettit Creek Farms
- When: Closed Mondays
- Where: 337 Cassville Road, Cartersville
- What: Pumpkin fest, corn and hay mazes, duck races, corn hole, scarecrow building, stick pony racing, corn pit, Cinderella carriage, and more.
- More Info
Sleepy Hollow Farm
- When: Sept. 21-Nov. 2
- Where: 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs
- What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, tractor rides, farm animals, country store, scavenger hunt, kids' games, and more.
- More Info
Washington Farms
- When: Sept. 21-Nov. 3
- Where: 5691 Hog Mountain Road, Bogart
- What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, cow train, and petting zoo.
- More Info
FESTIVALS, ART MARKETS & EVENTS
Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park
- When: Select dates from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3
- Where: Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain
- What: Family-friendly event with a nighttime parade, pumpkin light show, and other glowing experiences.
- More Info
A Very Berry Halloween
- When: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12
- Where: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Enjoy a wicked good time with The Singing Strawberries while sipping potions.More Info
Acworth Halloween Jamboree
- When: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19
- Where: Logan Farm Park, downtown Acworth
- What: Games, music, food, and costume contests.
- More Info
Fall-O-Ween Festival
- When: Oct. 19
- Where: Swift-Cantrell Park, Kennesaw
- What: A family-friendly Halloween festival with costume contests, candy, and various activities for kids.
- More Info
Abnormal Market and Uncommon Bazaar
- When: Oct. 19-20
- Where: Old Fourth Ward Park
- What: A Halloween-themed art market in association with the Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Festival, featuring unique crafts, spooky art, and local makers.
- More Info
Zoo Atlanta's Boo at the Zoo
- When: Oct. 19, 20, 26, and 27
- Where: Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta
- What: A family-friendly Halloween festival with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, and themed entertainment.
- More Info
Old School Saturday: Pre-Halloween Costume Party
- When: 9 p.m. Oct. 19
- Where: Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: A throwback party featuring music from the '70s, '80s, and '90s with a Halloween costume theme.More Info
L5P Halloween Festival and Parade
- When: Oct. 19-20
- Where: Little Five Points
- What: A popular Halloween festival with a costume parade, live music, art vendors, and more spooky-themed activities.
- More Info
Grant Park Halloween Lantern Parade
- When: Oct. 21
- Where: Grant Park, Atlanta
- What: A creative lantern parade that lights up the park, featuring costumed characters, music, and festive activities.
- More Info
Midtown Halloween Block Party
- When: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 25
- Where: Politan Row at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Dress up for a night of fantasy and mischief in Midtown Atlanta.More Info
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
- When: 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25
- Where: The Chapel on Sycamore
- What: Candlelight Concerts featuring music by Michael Jackson, Charles Gounod, Danny Elfman, and more.More Info
Howl on the Green
- When: Oct. 25
- Where: Duluth Town Green, Duluth
- What: Family-friendly event with trick-or-treating, performances, and a pet costume contest.
- More Info
Sips Under the Sea Halloween Party
- When: Oct. 25 and Oct. 31
- Where: Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta
- What: Two evenings of Halloween fun at the Georgia Aquarium with costumes and cocktails. Must be 21 or older.More Info
Atlanta's Biggest Halloween Party and Monster Ball
- When: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 26
- Where: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta
- What: A massive Halloween party with contests, live DJs, and free drinks for VIP ticket holders before midnight.More Info
Candela Haunted Mansion
- When: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 26
- Where: 269 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta
- What: A Latin fusion Halloween party with tickets starting at $20.More Info
Benteen Park Fall Fest
- When: Oct. 26
- Where: Benteen Park
- What: A fall festival with live music, an artist market, and food vendors. Perfect for some Halloween shopping and fun.
- More Info
Dinner and a BOOvie
- When: Oct. 26
- Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
- What: Enjoy a fun Halloween-themed event featuring trick-or-treating and a family-friendly movie in the park.
- More Info
Spooky Springs
- When: Oct. 26
- Where: Abernathy Greenway Playable Art Park
- What: A family-friendly Halloween event with trick-or-treat stations, food trucks, and entertainment for young trick-or-treaters.
- More Info
BOO Fest
- When: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St.
- What: The biggest Halloween celebration in Lawrenceville, featuring costumes and family-friendly activities.
- More Info
