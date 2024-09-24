Halloween festivities & haunted houses in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024

article

This is a list of Halloween festivities and haunted houses in metro Atlanta and North Georgia:

HAUNTED HOUSES

Netherworld Haunted House

When: Open on select nights through October.

Where: 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain

What: One of the most famous haunted attractions, offering multiple themed haunts with detailed sets, animatronics, and live actors.

More Info

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

When : Select nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3

Where : Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

What : Halloween attractions for all ages, including haunted houses, scare zones, and live shows.

More Info

Nightmare's Gate Haunted House

When : Open weekends starting Sept. 21

Where : 3844 Longview Drive, Douglasville

What : One of the scariest haunted attractions in Georgia, offering intense frights with a variety of terrifying themes in 3 different haunted houses at one location.

More Info

13 Stories Haunted House

When: Open weekends and select nights in October.

Where: 320 Temple Ave., Newnan

What: Featuring multiple terrifying experiences, including an intense asylum-themed attraction.

More Info

Camp Blood Haunted House

When : Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Sept. 19 to Nov. 2

Where : 2277 Whooping Creek Road, Carrollton

What : A terrifying 1/2-mile trail through the woods, featuring monsters, ghouls, and jump scares. Home of the haunted hillbillies and dead rednecks.

More Info

Folklore Haunted House

When: Open weekends and select nights through October.

Where: 5389 N Main Street, Acworth

What: Three haunted house experiences in one location, known for incredible detail and high-quality scares.

More Info

Paranoia Haunted House

When: Open weekends and select nights through October.

Where: 2075 Marietta Hwy., Canton

What: Offering terrifying walk-through attractions packed with jump scares and creepy props.

More Info

Terror Mills Haunted House

When: Oct. 3-31 (select nights)

Where: 820 N. Mulberry Street, Jackson

What: Navigate through the eerie halls of an abandoned school with restless spirits, sinister surprises, and bone-chilling thrills at every turn. Tickets are $25 per person.

More Info

Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

When: Oct. 3-26 (weekends)

Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

What: Nonprofit haunted house with a Circus-themed tent maze, featuring surprises and thrills at every twist.

More Info

7th Gate Haunted House

When : Opens Oct. 4

Where : 1595 Oostanaula Bend Rd SW, Calhoun

What : Experience a haunting journey through interactive sets and chilling scenarios at this Calhoun-based attraction.

More Info

Dread Hollow

When : Opens Sept. 2024

Where : 321 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN

What : A nationally-ranked haunted attraction just over the Georgia-Tennessee border, featuring immersive haunted experiences and horror-themed escape rooms.

More Info

Haunted Trails @ Old Car City

When : Opens Oct. 4

Where : 3098 Hwy 411 E, White

What : A spooky adventure through haunted trails, filled with unexpected frights.

More Info

CORN MAZES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES

Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze

When: Sept. 14-Nov. 10

Where: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville, GA

What: A 15-acre field of corn that has approximately 6 miles of trails. Available day and night, completely separate from the Dark Rows Haunted Trail.

More Info

Cagle's Dairy Farm

When: Sept. 20-Nov. 3 (Fridays through Sundays)

Where: 5267 Conns Creek Road, Ball Ground

What: Corn maze, pumpkins, wagon rides, bonfires, animal barnyard, and more. More Info

Copper Creek Farm

When: Sept. 21-Nov. 2

Where: 1514 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun

What: Corn maze and haunted maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, pony rides, milking barn, Cinderella carriage, bubble barn, and miniature pony.

More Info

Dickey Farms

When: Sept. 21-Nov. 3

Where: 3440 Musella Road, Musella

What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride, corn cannon, duck races, gemstone mining, and more.

More Info

Pettit Creek Farms

When: Closed Mondays

Where: 337 Cassville Road, Cartersville

What: Pumpkin fest, corn and hay mazes, duck races, corn hole, scarecrow building, stick pony racing, corn pit, Cinderella carriage, and more.

More Info

Sleepy Hollow Farm

When: Sept. 21-Nov. 2

Where: 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs

What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, tractor rides, farm animals, country store, scavenger hunt, kids' games, and more.

More Info

Washington Farms

When: Sept. 21-Nov. 3

Where: 5691 Hog Mountain Road, Bogart

What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, cow train, and petting zoo.

More Info

FESTIVALS, ART MARKETS & EVENTS

Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park

When : Select dates from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3

Where : Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

What : Family-friendly event with a nighttime parade, pumpkin light show, and other glowing experiences.

More Info

A Very Berry Halloween

When: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Enjoy a wicked good time with The Singing Strawberries while sipping potions. More Info

Acworth Halloween Jamboree

When : 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19

Where : Logan Farm Park, downtown Acworth

What : Games, music, food, and costume contests.

More Info

Fall-O-Ween Festival

When: Oct. 19

Where: Swift-Cantrell Park, Kennesaw

What: A family-friendly Halloween festival with costume contests, candy, and various activities for kids.

More Info

Abnormal Market and Uncommon Bazaar

When : Oct. 19-20

Where : Old Fourth Ward Park

What : A Halloween-themed art market in association with the Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Festival, featuring unique crafts, spooky art, and local makers.

More Info

Zoo Atlanta's Boo at the Zoo

When : Oct. 19, 20, 26, and 27

Where : Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

What : A family-friendly Halloween festival with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, and themed entertainment.

More Info

Old School Saturday: Pre-Halloween Costume Party

When: 9 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: A throwback party featuring music from the '70s, '80s, and '90s with a Halloween costume theme. More Info

L5P Halloween Festival and Parade

When: Oct. 19-20

Where: Little Five Points

What: A popular Halloween festival with a costume parade, live music, art vendors, and more spooky-themed activities.

More Info

Grant Park Halloween Lantern Parade

When : Oct. 21

Where : Grant Park, Atlanta

What : A creative lantern parade that lights up the park, featuring costumed characters, music, and festive activities.

More Info

Midtown Halloween Block Party

When: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 25

Where: Politan Row at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Dress up for a night of fantasy and mischief in Midtown Atlanta. More Info

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

When: 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: The Chapel on Sycamore

What: Candlelight Concerts featuring music by Michael Jackson, Charles Gounod, Danny Elfman, and more. More Info

Howl on the Green

When : Oct. 25

Where : Duluth Town Green, Duluth

What : Family-friendly event with trick-or-treating, performances, and a pet costume contest.

More Info

Sips Under the Sea Halloween Party

When: Oct. 25 and Oct. 31

Where: Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta

What: Two evenings of Halloween fun at the Georgia Aquarium with costumes and cocktails. Must be 21 or older. More Info

Atlanta's Biggest Halloween Party and Monster Ball

When: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta

What: A massive Halloween party with contests, live DJs, and free drinks for VIP ticket holders before midnight. More Info

Candela Haunted Mansion

When: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: 269 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta

What: A Latin fusion Halloween party with tickets starting at $20. More Info

Benteen Park Fall Fest

When: Oct. 26

Where: Benteen Park

What: A fall festival with live music, an artist market, and food vendors. Perfect for some Halloween shopping and fun.

More Info

Dinner and a BOOvie

When : Oct. 26

Where : Town Center Park, Suwanee

What : Enjoy a fun Halloween-themed event featuring trick-or-treating and a family-friendly movie in the park.

More Info

Spooky Springs

When : Oct. 26

Where : Abernathy Greenway Playable Art Park

What : A family-friendly Halloween event with trick-or-treat stations, food trucks, and entertainment for young trick-or-treaters.

More Info

BOO Fest

When : Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where : Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St.

What : The biggest Halloween celebration in Lawrenceville, featuring costumes and family-friendly activities.

More Info

If you would like to submit information for this list, please send an email (using the format above) to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.