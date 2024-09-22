Fall festivals in metro Atlanta and North Georgia | 2024
ATLANTA - This is a list of upcoming fall festivals in metro Atlanta and North Georgia:
September:
North Georgia State Fair
- When: Sept. 19 - Oct. 5, 2024 (extends into early November)
- Where: Marietta
- What: One of the largest fairs in the region, with carnival rides, concerts, and livestock shows.
- More Info
Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival
- When: Sept. 27-28, 2024
- Where: City Springs, Sandy Springs
- What: A two-day festival featuring live music on multiple stages, artists, food vendors, and activities for all ages.
- More Info
Fiesta Latina
- When: 5-11 p.m. Sept. 27
- Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville
- What: The 3rd Annual CULTURA: Fiesta Latina celebrates the diversity of Latin Culture through live music, street performances, food, art, and more. Free to attend.
- More Info
Sweet Auburn Music Festival
- When: Sept. 28-29
- Where: 32 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta
- What: A three-day music festival featuring live performances, good food, national artists, and celebrities. Free event. MARTA highly recommended.
- More Info
Cave Spring PigOut
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28
- Where: Rolater Park, Cave Spring
- What: BBQ competition, car and bike show, live DJ, raffle, arts and crafts vendors. $5 general admission.
- More Info
Plains Peanut Festival
- When: Sept. 28
- Where: Downtown Plains
- What: Fun for all ages with activities like a road race, fun run, folk play, all-day entertainment, kiddie rides, arts and crafts, and food vendors.
- More Info
Cartersville Arts in the Park
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28
- Where: Hamilton Crossing Park, Cartersville
- What: 4th annual arts and crafts festival with multiple vendors. Free admission.
- More Info
Carrollton Pride Festival
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28
- Where: University of West Georgia
- What: A family-friendly celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with artists, food trucks, vendors, and advocacy groups.
- More Info
Bridgefest Fall Festival
- When: 5 p.m. Sept. 28
- Where: Stockbridge Amphitheater, Stockbridge
- What: Live concert with food trucks, carnival rides, vendors, and more.
- More Info
North Georgia Folk Festival
- When: Sept. 28
- Where: Sandy Creek Park, Athens
- What: 39th annual folk festival featuring live performances, art, food, and children's activities. Free admission.
- More Info
Cowboy Western Heritage Festival
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28
- Where: Summerville Train Depot, Summerville
- What: A celebration of western traditions with vendors, demonstrations, cowboy music, reenactments, and a parade. Free admission.
- More Info
Riverfest
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29
- Where: Etowah River Park, Canton
- What: Annual event with live music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and kids' activities.
- More Info
Duluth Fall Festival
- When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29
- Where: Downtown Duluth
- What: Features a parade, live performances, 5K race, kids' games, and more. Free admission.
- More Info
Ellijay Bacon Fest
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28
- Where: Gilmer River Park, Ellijay
- What: Annual event featuring bacon-themed dishes and local vendors. Free admission.
- More Info
Sunday in the Park at Historic Oakland Cemetery
- When: 12 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29
- Where: Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta
- What: A community festival with live music, a vendor market, food trucks, kids' activities, and more. $20 general admission.
- More Info
October:
Great Locomotive Chase Festival
- When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 4
- Where: Historic Public Square & Logtown, Adairsville
- What: Family-friendly weekend with food vendors, arts and crafts, amusements, and a parade.
- More Info
The Decatur Book Festival
- When: Oct. 4-5
- Where: Downtown Decatur
- What: Author panels, book signings, chef demos, poetry readings, live entertainment, and family-friendly events. Free admission.
- More Info
Hoschton Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 4-6
- Where: Downtown Hoschton
- What: Largest festival in Jackson County. Live entertainment by BandX, Fly Betty Band, Danny Dawson Band, and Smokey Jones. Arts, crafts, and food vendors.
- More Info
Georgia Mushroom Festival
- When: Oct. 4-6
- Where: 332 Music Park Path, Dallas
- What: A weekend full of mushroom education, walks, over 100 vendors, food, and community. Prices vary.
- More Info
Gopher Tortoise Festival
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5
- Where: Central Square Gym, 200 S. Madison Ave., Douglas
- What: A full day of live music, arts & crafts vendors, kid activities, delicious food, and much more. Free admission.
- More Info
Stonecrest Fest
- When: Oct. 5
- Where: Browns Mill Park, 5099 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest
- What: Live entertainment, food and merchandise, a car and bike show, a chalk art walk, health and wellness vendors, a kids' zone, and more.
- More Info
Ball Ground Rocks Festival
- When: 12 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5
- Where: 177 Old Dawsonville Road, Ballground
- What: Third annual festival with live music, retail vendors, food trucks, beer trailers, and a kids' zone.
- More Info
Oliver Hardy Festival
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5
- Where: Downtown Harlem
- What: Vendors, food, beverages, live entertainment, a parade, and special character guests.
- More Info
EGGtoberfest
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5
- Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville
- What: 200+ cook teams, delicious food, craft beers, and an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for chicken wings. General admission from $75.
- More Info
North Georgia Fried Pickle Festival
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6
- Where: North Georgia Fairgrounds, Dalton
- What: 175+ vendors, food trucks, petting zoo, pony rides, entertainment, and pickle-themed fun! $5 general admission.
- More Info
Cherry Log Festival
- When: Oct. 5-6
- Where: 341 Cherry Log Street, Cherry Log
- What: Homemade breakfast, lunch, arts and crafts, homemade cookies, pies, canned goods, bluegrass, gospel, and country music.
- More Info
Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5
- Where: Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee
- What: Taste of BBQ, live music, vendors, an artist market, and a family fun zone. Free to attend.
- More Info
Crabapple Fest
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5
- Where: Crabapple Road, Downtown Milton
- What: 100+ local antique, craft, and art vendors, food, live entertainment, and children's activities.
- More Info
Norcross Art Splash & Wine Festival
- When: Oct. 5-6, 2024
- Where: Historic Downtown Norcross
- What: This two-day event features art, music, wine tasting, and family-friendly activities.
- More info
Indian Summer Festival
- When: Oct. 5-6
- Where: Woody Gap School, Suches
- What: Arts and crafts vendors, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. Free admission.
- More Info
Georgia Marble Festival
- When: Oct. 5-6
- Where: Jasper
- What: Arts and crafts, live music, food, quarry tours, 5K race, 1-mile fun run, and parade. $5 general admission.
- More Info
Fall Festival on Ponce
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6
- Where: Olmstead Linear Park, Atlanta
- What: Arts and crafts festival set in the historic Olmsted Linear Park with over 125 displays, food, and a children's area. Free to attend.
- More Info
Georgia Mountain Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 11-19
- Where: Hiwassee
- What: Features arts and crafts, carnival rides, live performances, and more.
- More Info
Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 11–12, 2024
- Where: Frankie Harris Park, Euharlee
- What: Enjoy a variety of arts & crafts, food vendors, kids' activities, and a 5K race to benefit "Shop with a Hero."
- More Info
Georgia Apple Festival
- When: Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20
- Where: Ellijay
- What: Celebrate apples with arts, crafts, and live demonstrations.
- More Info
Gold Rush Days Festival
- When: Oct. 19-20
- Where: Dahlonega
- What: Over 300 art and craft exhibitors and food vendors celebrate Dahlonega's gold history.
- More Info
Suwanee Fest
- When: Oct. 19-20, 2024
- Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
- What: Family-friendly festival with a parade, crafts, and live music.
- More info
OktoberFEAST: Family Fun on Tap
- When: Oct. 19-20, 2024
- Where: City Green, Sandy Springs
- What: A celebration of Bavarian culture with German beers, authentic food, polka lessons, and live music by the Swinging Bavarians.
- More Info
Sorghum Festival
- When: Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20
- Where: Blairsville
- What: Includes sorghum syrup making, live bluegrass music, and crafts.
- More Info
Atlanta Pride Festival
- When: Oct. 12-15, 2024
- Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
- What: One of the largest LGBTQ+ pride events in the Southeast, featuring a parade, live performances, food, and family-friendly activities.
- More Info
HarvestFest and Scarecrows In The Square
- When: Oct. 19, 2024
- Where: Marietta Square
- What: Annual fall festival with an arts and crafts show, touch-a-truck, scarecrow displays, costume contests, and a pie-eating contest.
- More Info
Dahlonega Trail Fest
- When: Oct. 14-16, 2024
- Where: Dahlonega, GA
- What: A celebration of hiking, camping, and outdoor adventure with food trucks, music, and more.
- More Info
Taste of Atlanta
- When: Oct. 18-20, 2024
- Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta, GA
- What: A premier food festival featuring over 90 restaurants, live cooking demos, and hands-on cooking classes.
- More Info
Not Your Mother's Art Fest
- When: Oct. 18, 2024, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Where: Slow Pour Brewing Co., Lawrenceville
- What: A celebration of non-traditional art styles and creativity with local artists.
- More Info
Olde Town Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 19, 2024
- Where: Historic Olde Town Conyers, 901 Railroad Street, Conyers, GA
- What: The 44th annual festival will feature over 100 vendors, live entertainment, a costume contest for kids and pets, and children’s activities. Local nonprofit organizations and safety activities by the Conyers Police and Rockdale County Fire Department will also be present.
- More Info
Cherokee Heights Arts Festival
- When: Oct. 19, 2024
- Where: Cherokee Heights Neighborhood, Marietta
- What: Local art festival with a variety of artists and makers, live music, and food vendors.
- More Info
HarvestFest and Scarecrows In The Square
- When: Oct. 19, 2024
- Where: Marietta Square
- What: Annual fall festival with an arts and crafts show, touch-a-truck, scarecrow displays, costume contests, and a pie-eating contest.
- More Info
Oakhurst Porchfest
- When: Oct. 19, 2024
- Where: Oakhurst Neighborhood, Decatur
- What: A grassroots music festival turning porches into stages for live performances throughout the neighborhood.
- More Info
Atlanta Harvest Festival
- When: Oct. 21, 2024
- Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
- What: A family-friendly festival with live music, local food vendors, crafts, games, and a pumpkin patch.
- More Info
Candler Park Fall Fest
- When: Oct. 21-22, 2024
- Where: Candler Park, Atlanta
- What: A fall festival featuring live music, food trucks, an artist market, a 5K run, and kids' activities.
- More Info
Big Red Apple Festival
- When: Oct. 21, 2024
- Where: Cornelia, GA
- What: Celebrates the apple harvest with food, arts and crafts vendors, live music, and family activities.
- More Info
Decatur BBQ Festival
- When: 12 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26
- Where: Harmony Park, 350 Mead Road, Decatur
- What: BBQ, bands, brews, vendors, a kids' area, and football on big screens. Free admission.
- More Info
Crafts & Drafts Festival
- When: Oct. 26-27
- Where: The Village Green, Smyrna
- What: Over 150 arts & crafts booths, food vendors, live music, and activities for children.
- More Info
November:
Mule Day Southern Heritage Festival
- When: Nov. 2
- Where: Calvary
- What: Mule shows, arts, crafts, and Southern food.
- More Info
Suwanee Wine Festival
- When: Nov. 2, 2024
- Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
- What: Sample over 150 wines from around the world, with live music, art vendors, and food trucks.
- More Info
Decatur Wine Festival
- When: Nov. 4, 2024
- Where: Downtown Decatur Square, Decatur
- What: Georgia's largest outdoor wine festival, featuring wines from around the world, local food vendors, and live music.
- More Info
Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival
- When: Nov. 4-5, 2024
- Where: Chastain Park, Atlanta
- What: A fine arts festival featuring 185 artists, live music, food trucks, and a kids' area.
- More Info
Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival
- When: Nov. 5, 2024
- Where: Brook Run Park, Dunwoody, GA
- What: The largest kosher BBQ competition and festival in the Southeast featuring a wide variety of smoked meats.
- More Info
Harvest Festival
- When: Nov. 9, 2024, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St.
- What: A family-friendly autumn festival featuring live music, crafts, a pie-eating contest, and more.
- More Info
Marietta Greek Festival
- When: Nov. 10-12, 2024
- Where: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta
- What: Enjoy Greek food, culture, live music, dancing, and shopping.
- More Info
If you would like to submit information for this list, please send an email (using the format above) to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.