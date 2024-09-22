Expand / Collapse search

Fall festivals in metro Atlanta and North Georgia | 2024

By
Updated  September 23, 2024 12:14am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - This is a list of upcoming fall festivals in metro Atlanta and North Georgia:

September:

North Georgia State Fair

  • When: Sept. 19 - Oct. 5, 2024 (extends into early November)
  • Where: Marietta
  • What: One of the largest fairs in the region, with carnival rides, concerts, and livestock shows.
  • More Info

Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival

  • When: Sept. 27-28, 2024
  • Where: City Springs, Sandy Springs
  • What: A two-day festival featuring live music on multiple stages, artists, food vendors, and activities for all ages.
  • More Info

Fiesta Latina

  • When: 5-11 p.m. Sept. 27
  • Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville
  • What: The 3rd Annual CULTURA: Fiesta Latina celebrates the diversity of Latin Culture through live music, street performances, food, art, and more. Free to attend.
  • More Info

Sweet Auburn Music Festival

  • When: Sept. 28-29
  • Where: 32 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta
  • What: A three-day music festival featuring live performances, good food, national artists, and celebrities. Free event. MARTA highly recommended.
  • More Info

Cave Spring PigOut

  • When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28
  • Where: Rolater Park, Cave Spring
  • What: BBQ competition, car and bike show, live DJ, raffle, arts and crafts vendors. $5 general admission.
  • More Info

Plains Peanut Festival

  • When: Sept. 28
  • Where: Downtown Plains
  • What: Fun for all ages with activities like a road race, fun run, folk play, all-day entertainment, kiddie rides, arts and crafts, and food vendors.
  • More Info

Cartersville Arts in the Park

  • When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28
  • Where: Hamilton Crossing Park, Cartersville
  • What: 4th annual arts and crafts festival with multiple vendors. Free admission.
  • More Info

Carrollton Pride Festival

  • When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28
  • Where: University of West Georgia
  • What: A family-friendly celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with artists, food trucks, vendors, and advocacy groups.
  • More Info

Bridgefest Fall Festival

  • When: 5 p.m. Sept. 28
  • Where: Stockbridge Amphitheater, Stockbridge
  • What: Live concert with food trucks, carnival rides, vendors, and more.
  • More Info

North Georgia Folk Festival

  • When: Sept. 28
  • Where: Sandy Creek Park, Athens
  • What: 39th annual folk festival featuring live performances, art, food, and children's activities. Free admission.
  • More Info

Cowboy Western Heritage Festival

  • When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28
  • Where: Summerville Train Depot, Summerville
  • What: A celebration of western traditions with vendors, demonstrations, cowboy music, reenactments, and a parade. Free admission.
  • More Info

Riverfest

  • When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29
  • Where: Etowah River Park, Canton
  • What: Annual event with live music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and kids' activities.
  • More Info

Duluth Fall Festival

  • When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29
  • Where: Downtown Duluth
  • What: Features a parade, live performances, 5K race, kids' games, and more. Free admission.
  • More Info

Ellijay Bacon Fest

  • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28
  • Where: Gilmer River Park, Ellijay
  • What: Annual event featuring bacon-themed dishes and local vendors. Free admission.
  • More Info

Sunday in the Park at Historic Oakland Cemetery

  • When: 12 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29
  • Where: Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta
  • What: A community festival with live music, a vendor market, food trucks, kids' activities, and more. $20 general admission.
  • More Info

October:

Great Locomotive Chase Festival

  • When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 4
  • Where: Historic Public Square & Logtown, Adairsville
  • What: Family-friendly weekend with food vendors, arts and crafts, amusements, and a parade.
  • More Info

The Decatur Book Festival

  • When: Oct. 4-5
  • Where: Downtown Decatur
  • What: Author panels, book signings, chef demos, poetry readings, live entertainment, and family-friendly events. Free admission.
  • More Info

Hoschton Fall Festival

  • When: Oct. 4-6
  • Where: Downtown Hoschton
  • What: Largest festival in Jackson County. Live entertainment by BandX, Fly Betty Band, Danny Dawson Band, and Smokey Jones. Arts, crafts, and food vendors.
  • More Info

Georgia Mushroom Festival

  • When: Oct. 4-6
  • Where: 332 Music Park Path, Dallas
  • What: A weekend full of mushroom education, walks, over 100 vendors, food, and community. Prices vary.
  • More Info

Gopher Tortoise Festival

  • When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5
  • Where: Central Square Gym, 200 S. Madison Ave., Douglas
  • What: A full day of live music, arts & crafts vendors, kid activities, delicious food, and much more. Free admission.
  • More Info

Stonecrest Fest

  • When: Oct. 5
  • Where: Browns Mill Park, 5099 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest
  • What: Live entertainment, food and merchandise, a car and bike show, a chalk art walk, health and wellness vendors, a kids' zone, and more.
  • More Info

Ball Ground Rocks Festival

  • When: 12 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5
  • Where: 177 Old Dawsonville Road, Ballground
  • What: Third annual festival with live music, retail vendors, food trucks, beer trailers, and a kids' zone.
  • More Info

Oliver Hardy Festival

  • When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5
  • Where: Downtown Harlem
  • What: Vendors, food, beverages, live entertainment, a parade, and special character guests.
  • More Info

EGGtoberfest

  • When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5
  • Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville
  • What: 200+ cook teams, delicious food, craft beers, and an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for chicken wings. General admission from $75.
  • More Info

North Georgia Fried Pickle Festival

  • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6
  • Where: North Georgia Fairgrounds, Dalton
  • What: 175+ vendors, food trucks, petting zoo, pony rides, entertainment, and pickle-themed fun! $5 general admission.
  • More Info

Cherry Log Festival

  • When: Oct. 5-6
  • Where: 341 Cherry Log Street, Cherry Log
  • What: Homemade breakfast, lunch, arts and crafts, homemade cookies, pies, canned goods, bluegrass, gospel, and country music.
  • More Info

Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival

  • When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5
  • Where: Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee
  • What: Taste of BBQ, live music, vendors, an artist market, and a family fun zone. Free to attend.
  • More Info

Crabapple Fest

  • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5
  • Where: Crabapple Road, Downtown Milton
  • What: 100+ local antique, craft, and art vendors, food, live entertainment, and children's activities.
  • More Info

Norcross Art Splash & Wine Festival

  • When: Oct. 5-6, 2024
  • Where: Historic Downtown Norcross
  • What: This two-day event features art, music, wine tasting, and family-friendly activities.
  • More info

Indian Summer Festival

  • When: Oct. 5-6
  • Where: Woody Gap School, Suches
  • What: Arts and crafts vendors, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. Free admission.
  • More Info

Georgia Marble Festival

  • When: Oct. 5-6
  • Where: Jasper
  • What: Arts and crafts, live music, food, quarry tours, 5K race, 1-mile fun run, and parade. $5 general admission.
  • More Info

Fall Festival on Ponce

  • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6
  • Where: Olmstead Linear Park, Atlanta
  • What: Arts and crafts festival set in the historic Olmsted Linear Park with over 125 displays, food, and a children's area. Free to attend.
  • More Info

Georgia Mountain Fall Festival

  • When: Oct. 11-19
  • Where: Hiwassee
  • What: Features arts and crafts, carnival rides, live performances, and more.
  • More Info

Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival

  • When: Oct. 11–12, 2024
  • Where: Frankie Harris Park, Euharlee
  • What: Enjoy a variety of arts & crafts, food vendors, kids' activities, and a 5K race to benefit "Shop with a Hero."
  • More Info

Georgia Apple Festival

  • When: Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20
  • Where: Ellijay
  • What: Celebrate apples with arts, crafts, and live demonstrations.
  • More Info

Gold Rush Days Festival

  • When: Oct. 19-20
  • Where: Dahlonega
  • What: Over 300 art and craft exhibitors and food vendors celebrate Dahlonega's gold history.
  • More Info

Suwanee Fest

  • When: Oct. 19-20, 2024
  • Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
  • What: Family-friendly festival with a parade, crafts, and live music.
  • More info

OktoberFEAST: Family Fun on Tap

  • When: Oct. 19-20, 2024
  • Where: City Green, Sandy Springs
  • What: A celebration of Bavarian culture with German beers, authentic food, polka lessons, and live music by the Swinging Bavarians.
  • More Info

Sorghum Festival

  • When: Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20
  • Where: Blairsville
  • What: Includes sorghum syrup making, live bluegrass music, and crafts.
  • More Info

Atlanta Pride Festival

  • When: Oct. 12-15, 2024
  • Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
  • What: One of the largest LGBTQ+ pride events in the Southeast, featuring a parade, live performances, food, and family-friendly activities.
  • More Info

HarvestFest and Scarecrows In The Square

  • When: Oct. 19, 2024
  • Where: Marietta Square
  • What: Annual fall festival with an arts and crafts show, touch-a-truck, scarecrow displays, costume contests, and a pie-eating contest.
  • More Info

Dahlonega Trail Fest

  • When: Oct. 14-16, 2024
  • Where: Dahlonega, GA
  • What: A celebration of hiking, camping, and outdoor adventure with food trucks, music, and more.
  • More Info

Taste of Atlanta

  • When: Oct. 18-20, 2024
  • Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta, GA
  • What: A premier food festival featuring over 90 restaurants, live cooking demos, and hands-on cooking classes.
  • More Info

Not Your Mother's Art Fest

  • When: Oct. 18, 2024, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Where: Slow Pour Brewing Co., Lawrenceville
  • What: A celebration of non-traditional art styles and creativity with local artists.
  • More Info

Olde Town Fall Festival

  • When: Oct. 19, 2024
  • Where: Historic Olde Town Conyers, 901 Railroad Street, Conyers, GA
  • What: The 44th annual festival will feature over 100 vendors, live entertainment, a costume contest for kids and pets, and children’s activities. Local nonprofit organizations and safety activities by the Conyers Police and Rockdale County Fire Department will also be present.
  • More Info

Cherokee Heights Arts Festival

  • When: Oct. 19, 2024
  • Where: Cherokee Heights Neighborhood, Marietta
  • What: Local art festival with a variety of artists and makers, live music, and food vendors.
  • More Info

HarvestFest and Scarecrows In The Square

  • When: Oct. 19, 2024
  • Where: Marietta Square
  • What: Annual fall festival with an arts and crafts show, touch-a-truck, scarecrow displays, costume contests, and a pie-eating contest.
  • More Info

Oakhurst Porchfest

  • When: Oct. 19, 2024
  • Where: Oakhurst Neighborhood, Decatur
  • What: A grassroots music festival turning porches into stages for live performances throughout the neighborhood.
  • More Info

Atlanta Harvest Festival

  • When: Oct. 21, 2024
  • Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
  • What: A family-friendly festival with live music, local food vendors, crafts, games, and a pumpkin patch.
  • More Info

Candler Park Fall Fest

  • When: Oct. 21-22, 2024
  • Where: Candler Park, Atlanta
  • What: A fall festival featuring live music, food trucks, an artist market, a 5K run, and kids' activities.
  • More Info

Big Red Apple Festival

  • When: Oct. 21, 2024
  • Where: Cornelia, GA
  • What: Celebrates the apple harvest with food, arts and crafts vendors, live music, and family activities.
  • More Info

Decatur BBQ Festival

  • When: 12 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26
  • Where: Harmony Park, 350 Mead Road, Decatur
  • What: BBQ, bands, brews, vendors, a kids' area, and football on big screens. Free admission.
  • More Info

Crafts & Drafts Festival

  • When: Oct. 26-27
  • Where: The Village Green, Smyrna
  • What: Over 150 arts & crafts booths, food vendors, live music, and activities for children.
  • More Info

November:

Mule Day Southern Heritage Festival 

  • When: Nov. 2
  • Where: Calvary
  • What: Mule shows, arts, crafts, and Southern food.
  • More Info

Suwanee Wine Festival

  • When: Nov. 2, 2024
  • Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
  • What: Sample over 150 wines from around the world, with live music, art vendors, and food trucks.
  • More Info

Decatur Wine Festival

  • When: Nov. 4, 2024
  • Where: Downtown Decatur Square, Decatur
  • What: Georgia's largest outdoor wine festival, featuring wines from around the world, local food vendors, and live music.
  • More Info

Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival

  • When: Nov. 4-5, 2024
  • Where: Chastain Park, Atlanta
  • What: A fine arts festival featuring 185 artists, live music, food trucks, and a kids' area.
  • More Info

Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival

  • When: Nov. 5, 2024
  • Where: Brook Run Park, Dunwoody, GA
  • What: The largest kosher BBQ competition and festival in the Southeast featuring a wide variety of smoked meats.
  • More Info

Harvest Festival

  • When: Nov. 9, 2024, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St.
  • What: A family-friendly autumn festival featuring live music, crafts, a pie-eating contest, and more.
  • More Info

Marietta Greek Festival

  • When: Nov. 10-12, 2024
  • Where: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta
  • What: Enjoy Greek food, culture, live music, dancing, and shopping.
  • More Info

If you would like to submit information for this list, please send an email (using the format above) to joyce.lupiani@fox.com. 

 