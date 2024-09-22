Fall festivals in metro Atlanta and North Georgia | 2024

article

This is a list of upcoming fall festivals in metro Atlanta and North Georgia:

September:

North Georgia State Fair

When : Sept. 19 - Oct. 5, 2024 (extends into early November)

Where: Marietta

What : One of the largest fairs in the region, with carnival rides, concerts, and livestock shows.

Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival

When : Sept. 27-28, 2024

Where : City Springs, Sandy Springs

What : A two-day festival featuring live music on multiple stages, artists, food vendors, and activities for all ages.

Fiesta Latina

When : 5-11 p.m. Sept. 27

Where : Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville

What : The 3rd Annual CULTURA: Fiesta Latina celebrates the diversity of Latin Culture through live music, street performances, food, art, and more. Free to attend.

Sweet Auburn Music Festival

When : Sept. 28-29

Where : 32 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta

What : A three-day music festival featuring live performances, good food, national artists, and celebrities. Free event. MARTA highly recommended.

Cave Spring PigOut

When : 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28

Where : Rolater Park, Cave Spring

What : BBQ competition, car and bike show, live DJ, raffle, arts and crafts vendors. $5 general admission.

Plains Peanut Festival

When : Sept. 28

Where : Downtown Plains

What : Fun for all ages with activities like a road race, fun run, folk play, all-day entertainment, kiddie rides, arts and crafts, and food vendors.

Cartersville Arts in the Park

When : 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28

Where : Hamilton Crossing Park, Cartersville

What : 4th annual arts and crafts festival with multiple vendors. Free admission.

Carrollton Pride Festival

When : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28

Where : University of West Georgia

What : A family-friendly celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with artists, food trucks, vendors, and advocacy groups.

Bridgefest Fall Festival

When : 5 p.m. Sept. 28

Where : Stockbridge Amphitheater, Stockbridge

What : Live concert with food trucks, carnival rides, vendors, and more.

North Georgia Folk Festival

When : Sept. 28

Where : Sandy Creek Park, Athens

What : 39th annual folk festival featuring live performances, art, food, and children's activities. Free admission.

Cowboy Western Heritage Festival

When : 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28

Where : Summerville Train Depot, Summerville

What : A celebration of western traditions with vendors, demonstrations, cowboy music, reenactments, and a parade. Free admission.

Riverfest

When : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29

Where : Etowah River Park, Canton

What : Annual event with live music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and kids' activities.

Duluth Fall Festival

When : 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29

Where : Downtown Duluth

What : Features a parade, live performances, 5K race, kids' games, and more. Free admission.

Ellijay Bacon Fest

When : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28

Where : Gilmer River Park, Ellijay

What : Annual event featuring bacon-themed dishes and local vendors. Free admission.

Sunday in the Park at Historic Oakland Cemetery

When : 12 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29

Where : Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

What : A community festival with live music, a vendor market, food trucks, kids' activities, and more. $20 general admission.

October:

Great Locomotive Chase Festival

When : 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 4

Where : Historic Public Square & Logtown, Adairsville

What : Family-friendly weekend with food vendors, arts and crafts, amusements, and a parade.

The Decatur Book Festival

When : Oct. 4-5

Where : Downtown Decatur

What : Author panels, book signings, chef demos, poetry readings, live entertainment, and family-friendly events. Free admission.

Hoschton Fall Festival

When : Oct. 4-6

Where : Downtown Hoschton

What : Largest festival in Jackson County. Live entertainment by BandX, Fly Betty Band, Danny Dawson Band, and Smokey Jones. Arts, crafts, and food vendors.

Georgia Mushroom Festival

When : Oct. 4-6

Where : 332 Music Park Path, Dallas

What : A weekend full of mushroom education, walks, over 100 vendors, food, and community. Prices vary.

Gopher Tortoise Festival

When : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5

Where : Central Square Gym, 200 S. Madison Ave., Douglas

What : A full day of live music, arts & crafts vendors, kid activities, delicious food, and much more. Free admission.

Stonecrest Fest

When : Oct. 5

Where : Browns Mill Park, 5099 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest

What : Live entertainment, food and merchandise, a car and bike show, a chalk art walk, health and wellness vendors, a kids' zone, and more.

Ball Ground Rocks Festival

When : 12 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5

Where : 177 Old Dawsonville Road, Ballground

What : Third annual festival with live music, retail vendors, food trucks, beer trailers, and a kids' zone.

Oliver Hardy Festival

When : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5

Where : Downtown Harlem

What : Vendors, food, beverages, live entertainment, a parade, and special character guests.

EGGtoberfest

When : 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5

Where : Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville

What : 200+ cook teams, delicious food, craft beers, and an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for chicken wings. General admission from $75.

North Georgia Fried Pickle Festival

When : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6

Where : North Georgia Fairgrounds, Dalton

What : 175+ vendors, food trucks, petting zoo, pony rides, entertainment, and pickle-themed fun! $5 general admission.

Cherry Log Festival

When : Oct. 5-6

Where : 341 Cherry Log Street, Cherry Log

What : Homemade breakfast, lunch, arts and crafts, homemade cookies, pies, canned goods, bluegrass, gospel, and country music.

Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival

When : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5

Where : Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee

What : Taste of BBQ, live music, vendors, an artist market, and a family fun zone. Free to attend.

Crabapple Fest

When : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5

Where : Crabapple Road, Downtown Milton

What : 100+ local antique, craft, and art vendors, food, live entertainment, and children's activities.

Norcross Art Splash & Wine Festival

When: Oct. 5-6, 2024

Where: Historic Downtown Norcross

What: This two-day event features art, music, wine tasting, and family-friendly activities.

Indian Summer Festival

When : Oct. 5-6

Where : Woody Gap School, Suches

What : Arts and crafts vendors, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. Free admission.

Georgia Marble Festival

When : Oct. 5-6

Where : Jasper

What : Arts and crafts, live music, food, quarry tours, 5K race, 1-mile fun run, and parade. $5 general admission.

Fall Festival on Ponce

When : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6

Where : Olmstead Linear Park, Atlanta

What : Arts and crafts festival set in the historic Olmsted Linear Park with over 125 displays, food, and a children's area. Free to attend.

Georgia Mountain Fall Festival

When : Oct. 11-19

Where: Hiwassee

What : Features arts and crafts, carnival rides, live performances, and more.

Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival

When : Oct. 11–12, 2024

Where : Frankie Harris Park, Euharlee

What : Enjoy a variety of arts & crafts, food vendors, kids' activities, and a 5K race to benefit "Shop with a Hero."

Georgia Apple Festival

When : Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20

Where: Ellijay

What : Celebrate apples with arts, crafts, and live demonstrations.

Gold Rush Days Festival

When : Oct. 19-20

Where: Dahlonega

What : Over 300 art and craft exhibitors and food vendors celebrate Dahlonega's gold history.

Suwanee Fest

When: Oct. 19-20, 2024

Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee

What: Family-friendly festival with a parade, crafts, and live music.

OktoberFEAST: Family Fun on Tap

When : Oct. 19-20, 2024

Where : City Green, Sandy Springs

What : A celebration of Bavarian culture with German beers, authentic food, polka lessons, and live music by the Swinging Bavarians.

Sorghum Festival

When : Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20

Where: Blairsville

What : Includes sorghum syrup making, live bluegrass music, and crafts.

Atlanta Pride Festival

When : Oct. 12-15, 2024

Where : Piedmont Park, Atlanta

What : One of the largest LGBTQ+ pride events in the Southeast, featuring a parade, live performances, food, and family-friendly activities.

HarvestFest and Scarecrows In The Square

When : Oct. 19, 2024

Where : Marietta Square

What : Annual fall festival with an arts and crafts show, touch-a-truck, scarecrow displays, costume contests, and a pie-eating contest.

Dahlonega Trail Fest

When: Oct. 14-16, 2024

Where: Dahlonega, GA

What: A celebration of hiking, camping, and outdoor adventure with food trucks, music, and more.

Taste of Atlanta

When: Oct. 18-20, 2024

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta, GA

What: A premier food festival featuring over 90 restaurants, live cooking demos, and hands-on cooking classes.

Not Your Mother's Art Fest

When : Oct. 18, 2024, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where : Slow Pour Brewing Co., Lawrenceville

What : A celebration of non-traditional art styles and creativity with local artists.

Olde Town Fall Festival

When : Oct. 19, 2024

Where : Historic Olde Town Conyers, 901 Railroad Street, Conyers, GA

What : The 44th annual festival will feature over 100 vendors, live entertainment, a costume contest for kids and pets, and children’s activities. Local nonprofit organizations and safety activities by the Conyers Police and Rockdale County Fire Department will also be present.

Cherokee Heights Arts Festival

When : Oct. 19, 2024

Where : Cherokee Heights Neighborhood, Marietta

What : Local art festival with a variety of artists and makers, live music, and food vendors.

Oakhurst Porchfest

When : Oct. 19, 2024

Where : Oakhurst Neighborhood, Decatur

What : A grassroots music festival turning porches into stages for live performances throughout the neighborhood.

Atlanta Harvest Festival

When : Oct. 21, 2024

Where : Piedmont Park, Atlanta

What : A family-friendly festival with live music, local food vendors, crafts, games, and a pumpkin patch.

Candler Park Fall Fest

When : Oct. 21-22, 2024

Where : Candler Park, Atlanta

What : A fall festival featuring live music, food trucks, an artist market, a 5K run, and kids' activities.

Big Red Apple Festival

When: Oct. 21, 2024

Where: Cornelia, GA

What: Celebrates the apple harvest with food, arts and crafts vendors, live music, and family activities.

Decatur BBQ Festival

When : 12 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26

Where : Harmony Park, 350 Mead Road, Decatur

What : BBQ, bands, brews, vendors, a kids' area, and football on big screens. Free admission.

Crafts & Drafts Festival

When: Oct. 26-27

Where: The Village Green, Smyrna

What: Over 150 arts & crafts booths, food vendors, live music, and activities for children.

November:

Mule Day Southern Heritage Festival

When : Nov. 2

Where: Calvary

What : Mule shows, arts, crafts, and Southern food.

Suwanee Wine Festival

When : Nov. 2, 2024

Where : Town Center Park, Suwanee

What : Sample over 150 wines from around the world, with live music, art vendors, and food trucks.

Decatur Wine Festival

When : Nov. 4, 2024

Where : Downtown Decatur Square, Decatur

What : Georgia's largest outdoor wine festival, featuring wines from around the world, local food vendors, and live music.

Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival

When : Nov. 4-5, 2024

Where : Chastain Park, Atlanta

What : A fine arts festival featuring 185 artists, live music, food trucks, and a kids' area.

Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival

When: Nov. 5, 2024

Where: Brook Run Park, Dunwoody, GA

What: The largest kosher BBQ competition and festival in the Southeast featuring a wide variety of smoked meats.

Harvest Festival

When : Nov. 9, 2024, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where : Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St.

What : A family-friendly autumn festival featuring live music, crafts, a pie-eating contest, and more.

Marietta Greek Festival

When : Nov. 10-12, 2024

Where : Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta

What : Enjoy Greek food, culture, live music, dancing, and shopping.

