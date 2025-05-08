Former Hall County teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior with student

article

The Brief Eduardo Abinadab Landino, a former teacher at West Hall Middle School, was arrested May 6 on charges of enticing and grooming a child for indecent purposes. The investigation began in March after school officials reported allegations involving a female student to a school resource officer. Authorities say Landino used multiple forms of communication to groom the student and allegedly requested oral sex after driving her home from practice.



A now-former teacher at West Hall Middle School has been arrested following a Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

What we know:

Eduardo Abinadab Landino, 27, of Gainesville, was taken into custody on May 6 during a traffic stop near his home southeast of Gainesville. He faces two felony charges: enticing a child for indecent purposes and grooming a child for indecent purposes.

According to authorities, the investigation began on March 5 after Hall County School District administrators alerted a school resource officer to allegations involving Landino and a female student. At the time, Landino was employed as a teacher at West Hall Middle School.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Landino allegedly used phone calls, text messages, social media, and in-person conversations at school to groom the student for sexual activity. Investigators also allege that he once drove the victim home from a sports practice and requested oral sex. The incidents are believed to have started in January and continued until the report was filed in early March.

What's next:

Arrest warrants were issued for Landino on May 5. He is currently being held without bond in the Hall County Jail. The case remains under active investigation by the HCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau.